Blackburn's Interiors Hits Six-Decade Milestone In Winter Haven Offering Flooring And Cabinets

Blackburn's Interiors, a Winter Haven-based family business, is celebrating 63 years of serving Polk County homeowners and businesses. Founded in 1962 by Vernon and Louise Blackburn, the company has evolved into a trusted leader in flooring and cabinet design and installation. Now led by second and third generations of the Blackburn family, Blackburn's Interiors offers a full range of flooring options for residential and commercial projects.

Today, Blackburn's Interiors is proudly led by Wally and Diane Blackburn, along with their two sons, Brett and Jarrod, who carry forward the same dedication to craftsmanship, customer service, and community values that have defined the company from its start.

A Legacy Rooted in Family and Community

When Vernon and Louise Blackburn opened the doors of their drapery showroom in Winter Haven in 1962, they had a simple mission: provide quality products with integrity and treat every customer like family. That foundation built a reputation that still sets Blackburn's Interiors apart today.

Over the years, the business expanded to include flooring, cabinets, and countertops. This evolution reflected not only the changing needs of homeowners but also the Blackburn family's vision for offering complete kitchen and bathroom remodeling solutions under one roof.

"Our parents believed in serving people first and selling products second," says Wally Blackburn, President of Blackburn's Interiors. "That's the legacy we're proud to continue, treating every project with care. This includes everything from a new family moving into their first home to a large commercial client renovating multiple spaces."

Serving Generations Across Polk County

From its Winter Haven showroom, Blackburn's Interiors has served countless families and businesses across Polk County communities including Auburndale, Bartow, Lakeland, Lake Wales, and Haines City. Many of today's customers are second or third-generation families who return because of the trust built by Vernon and Louise and carried on by Wally, Diane, Brett, and Jarrod.

The Blackburn name has also become synonymous with some of the area's most recognizable commercial projects. Blackburn's Interiors has completed flooring projects for Legoland, Publix, La-Z-Boy, Camping World, and numerous local banks, restaurants, and churches. Each project, residential or commercial, reflects the company's expertise in combining functionality, beauty, and durability.

"When you walk into places like Legoland or Camping World, it's rewarding to know our work helped play a small part in shaping those spaces," says Jarrod Blackburn, who oversees many of the company's commercial projects. "We are grateful for every builder, homeowner and business owner who has trusted us over all these years. That trust is what keeps us going and motivates us to constantly improve," adds Brett Blackburn (CFO).

Flooring and Cabinet Expertise

Blackburn's Interiors specializes in two of the most important aspects of home design: flooring and cabinets. The company offers a wide range of flooring solutions including carpet, hardwood, luxury vinyl plank (LVP), tile, and stone, all backed by professional installation teams and industry-leading warranties.

Cabinet design and installation has also become a core service. Homeowners and businesses alike turn to Blackburn's Interiors for custom cabinetry that balances storage, style, and long-lasting value. By working with trusted manufacturers and experienced installers, the company ensures every project meets its high standards.

Supporting the Community

Beyond flooring and cabinets, Blackburn's Interiors is proud to invest in the community that has supported them for over 60 years. The business actively supports the Boys and Girls Club and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, among other local causes.

"We've been blessed to be part of Polk County for more than half a century," Wally notes. "Giving back is just one way we say thank you, because our success comes directly from the people and families right here in this community."

Looking Ahead

As Blackburn's Interiors looks to the future, the mission remains clear: to provide Polk County homeowners and businesses with flooring and cabinet solutions that make spaces more comfortable, functional, and beautiful. From helping a first-time homebuyer to updating a historic property or completing large-scale commercial renovations, the Blackburn family is committed to serving with the same values Vernon and Louise built their business on more than six decades ago.

Visit Blackburn's Interiors

The Blackburn's Interiors showroom is located in Winter Haven, serving the greater Polk County area including Auburndale, Bartow, Lakeland, Lake Wales, and Haines City. Customers can browse a wide selection of flooring and cabinet options, consult with design experts, and schedule professional installation.

For more information, visit .

About Blackburn's Interiors

Founded in 1962, Blackburn's Interiors is a family-owned business based in Winter Haven, Florida. Specializing in flooring, cabinets, and countertops, Blackburn's Interiors serves both residential and commercial clients across Polk County. The company is guided by a commitment to quality craftsmanship, trusted service, and community values that span three generations.