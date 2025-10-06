Türkiye Targets $1.9 Trillion Economy By 2028

Türkiye's economy is projected to reach $1.9 trillion by 2028, with per capita national income rising to $21,000, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced during the 11th Energy Efficiency Forum and Exhibition held in Istanbul, Azernews reports.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%