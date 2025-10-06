Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Stoneco Ltd. To Announce Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results On November 06Th, 2025


2025-10-06 07:05:24
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) George Town, Grand Cayman--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2025) - StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ: STNE) ("Stone") today announces that it will release its third quarter 2025 financial results on Thursday, November 06th, 2025, after the market closes. The Company will also host a conference call to discuss its results on the same day at 5:00pm ET (7:00pm BRT).

The conference call can be accessed live over the Zoom webinar (ID: 825 0535 9576| Password: 725775). You can also access the meeting over the phone by dialing +1 646 931 3860 or +1 669 444 9171 from the U.S. Callers from Brazil can dial +55 21 3958 7888. Callers from the UK can dial +44 330 088 5830. The call will also be webcast live and a replay will be available a few hours after the call concludes. The live webcast and replay will be available on Stone's investor relations website at .

The Company also hereby informs that it will initiate its Quiet Period related to its third quarter 2025 financial results on October 22nd, 2025.

About Stone

Stone is a leading provider of financial technology and software solutions that empower merchants to conduct commerce seamlessly across multiple channels and help them grow their businesses.

