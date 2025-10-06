Leveljump Announces Reinstatement Of Trading On The TSX Venture Exchange And Provides Corporate Updates

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2025) -(TSXV: JUMP) ("or the) is pleased to announce that, further to its press release of June 24, 2025, trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") will resume with trading expected to be reinstated on or about October 9, 2025. Disclosure relating to the Company's activities during the past 12 months (including an annual information form) is readily available on SEDAR+ and the Company's website: .

"We wish to thank our shareholders for their patience during the reinstatement process", said Mitch Geisler, CEO. "We recognize that not having an active trading market has been a burden for them. We believe, though, that over the last several months, the Company has instituted significant procedures and systems which will allow us to capitalize on the significant growth in revenue we have experienced over the last year despite the trading halt. We believe that our revenue numbers validate our business model which will ultimately be reflected in our share price."

The Company also wishes to provide the following corporate updates:

Annual Meeting and Results

At the Company's annual general meeting of shareholders held on Thursday, September 4, 2025, shareholders approved: (i) the re-election of Mitchell Geisler, Robert Landau, Gary Prihar, Richard Jagodnik and Jackie Glazer as directors; and (ii) the appointment of Zeifmans LLP as auditor.

The Company notes that many shares were withheld from voting for the director nominees. While such withheld votes did not affect the outcome of the meeting, the Company acknowledges that this action reflects shareholder dissatisfaction with the long delay in reinstatement to trading status.

Management Contracts and Insider Loan Arrangements

The Company wishes to announce that the Exchange has accepted notice of certain management contracts and insider loan arrangements as follows:

Management Consulting Agreements dated December 15, 2021, and July 25, 2022, between the Company and LevelJump Inc., a company jointly controlled and owned by the Company's CEO and CFO, pursuant to which CEO and CFO services are provided to the Company on an ongoing basis; andLoans in the aggregate amount of $1,590,543 (the "Initial Loan") to the CEO, CFO and LevelJump Inc. (the "Insiders") as part of salary deferral arrangement in connection with the foregoing management consulting agreements. In exchange for these deferrals, the Company has agreed to advance floating balance loans to the insiders for day-to-day living expenses.

The Company also announces it has applied to the Exchange to increase the maximum loan value to the Insiders by an additional $309,457 (the "Additional Loan") for an aggregate loan value of $1,900,000. The sum of $65,288 has already been advanced against the Additional Loan. The Additional Loan, including the advance, is subject to Exchange acceptance.

The Additional Loan constitutes a "related party transaction" under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") but is exempt from the formal valuation requirements under section 5.5(b) (securities listed on a specified exchange) and minority shareholder approval under section 5.7(1)(a) (transaction less than 25% of market capitalization).

The Additional Loan along with the Initial Loan are governed by a formal Salary Deferral and Loan Agreement dated September 24, 2025 (the "Loan Agreement") which contains the following principal terms:

(a) Any advances to the Insiders are to be used only for day-to-day living expenses and not for the purchase of any securities of the Company;

(b) The maximum amount which may be loaned to the Insiders is $1,900,000 of which $309,457 is subject to Exchange acceptance;

(c) Interest on any outstanding principal amount shall accrue simple interest at the rate of 1% per annum;

(d) There is no fixed maturity for the advances provided the consulting agreements noted above are in force; and

(e) The Insiders may repay advances on the Loan Agreement at their discretion.

As part of a strategic review, the Company is working on plans with the Insiders to reduce and eliminate all insider loan arrangements.

For further details on the Management Consulting Agreements and salary deferral arrangement, readers are directed to the Company's annual information circulars under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at and the Company's website.

Cancellation of Purchase of Operational Headquarters

The Company announces that it will not be proceeding with the purchase of a commercial condominium that it currently leases as its headquarters. As disclosed in its 2024 annual financial statements, the Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Canadian Teleradiology Services, Inc. ("CTS"), had entered into an agreement on December 18, 2024, to purchase the condominium from LevelJump Inc., a private company jointly owned by the CEO and CFO of the Company. Closing had originally been scheduled for the summer of 2025.

The agreement originally came about following a review of operating expenditures. Management had determined that the cost of leasing the property was equivalent to the cost of owning it outright. Ownership of the property would have allowed the Company to build equity in lieu of monthly lease payments. In addition, the purchase would have been used to reduce the insider loan amounts described above.

Following a review of the regulatory requirements to complete the purchase, the Company determined that it would not be appropriate to proceed with the transaction at this time.

Working Capital Deficiency

The Company has recently filed its interim financial statements for the six-month period ending June 30, 2025, which indicates a working capital deficiency of $2,637,203. Of this amount, $1,537,433 represents: (a) the current portion of lease liabilities, an IFRS required amount that reports rents as if the Company owned its leased premises; and (b) the current portion of loan payments that are due over the next 12 months, expenses which are ordinarily paid from operating income each month. The remaining $1,099,770, which is equivalent to approximately 6% of the Company's 2024 annual gross revenues, are debts owed to various trade creditors.

The Company currently generates sufficient cash and revenues on monthly basis to pay its lease and loan payments and to manage its remaining payables through normal operations including extended repayment periods, partial payments and deferrals.

To eliminate the working capital deficiency in its entirety, the Company has been in discussions with senior financial institutions for an enhanced banking facility which will not only provide substantially more working capital deficiency but provide additional capital to pursue further acquisitions. With reinstatement to trading status, the Company is confident that it will be able to finalize a new banking facility at which time an announcement will be made.

About LevelJump Healthcare

LevelJump Healthcare Corp. (TSXV: JUMP), provides telehealth solutions to client hospitals and imaging centers through its Teleradiology division, as well as in person radiology services through its Diagnostic Centres. JUMP focuses primarily on critical care for urgent and emergency patients, establishing integral relationships in the communities we serve.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

LEVELJUMP HEALTHCARE CORP.,

Mitchell Geisler

Chief Executive Officer

Email: ...

Tel.: 647-670-1106

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company's business plans and the outlook of the Company's industry. Although the Company believes, in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release and the Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances other than as required by applicable securities laws. The Company undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of the Company, Canadian Teleradiology Services, Inc., their securities, or their respective financial or operating results (as applicable).

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: LevelJump Healthcare Corp.