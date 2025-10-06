Who Was Aurélien Fontenoy? French Cyclist Who Set Record Climbing Eiffel Tower's 686 Steps In 12 Minutes

MENAFN - Live Mint) French cyclist and social media personality Aurélien Fontenoy has achieved a remarkable new world record by cycling up the Eiffel Tower's 686 steps in just 12 minutes and 30 seconds.

Meet Aurélien Fontenoy, French cyclist who climbed Eiffel Tower in record time

The daring feat, completed on October 2, 2025 in Paris , shattered the previous record - which had stood since 2002 - by nearly seven minutes.

The event took place at one of the world's most iconic landmarks, where Fontenoy climbed from the base to the second floor using an all-terrain mountain bike.

Throughout the challenge, he never allowed his feet to touch the ground, a rule confirmed by the Eiffel Tower 's management when verifying the record. The second floor, the highest point accessible by stairs, marked the finish line for his gruelling ascent.

Fontenoy, known for his precision and physical endurance, described the climb as one of his toughest challenges yet.“It's really tiring on the shoulders and feet,” he admitted.“I didn't expect to be so fast.

The Eiffel Tower was my dream climb.” The 34-year-old explained that pedalling was impossible during the ascent. Instead, he had to lift and balance the bike step by step, using his shoulders, calves, and arms while keeping the brakes locked for control.

This is not Fontenoy's first extreme achievement. In 2021, he cycled up the Trinity Tower in Paris, and in 2025, he scaled the TV Tower in Tallinn, Estonia . The Eiffel Tower challenge had been in his plans for years but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The record highlights not just Fontenoy's technical mastery but also the growing global interest in extreme sports challenges.