Who Was Aurélien Fontenoy? French Cyclist Who Set Record Climbing Eiffel Tower's 686 Steps In 12 Minutes

Who Was Aurélien Fontenoy? French Cyclist Who Set Record Climbing Eiffel Tower's 686 Steps In 12 Minutes
The daring feat, completed on October 2, 2025 in Paris , shattered the previous record - which had stood since 2002 - by nearly seven minutes.
The event took place at one of the world's most iconic landmarks, where Fontenoy climbed from the base to the second floor using an all-terrain mountain bike.
Throughout the challenge, he never allowed his feet to touch the ground, a rule confirmed by the Eiffel Tower 's management when verifying the record. The second floor, the highest point accessible by stairs, marked the finish line for his gruelling ascent.Also Read | 'Never going back': Woman calls Eiffel Tower lunch her 'worst' meal
Fontenoy, known for his precision and physical endurance, described the climb as one of his toughest challenges yet.“It's really tiring on the shoulders and feet,” he admitted.“I didn't expect to be so fast.
The Eiffel Tower was my dream climb.” The 34-year-old explained that pedalling was impossible during the ascent. Instead, he had to lift and balance the bike step by step, using his shoulders, calves, and arms while keeping the brakes locked for control.Also Read | Meghan Markle faces backlash for filming Pont de l'Alma in Paris; here's why
This is not Fontenoy's first extreme achievement. In 2021, he cycled up the Trinity Tower in Paris, and in 2025, he scaled the TV Tower in Tallinn, Estonia . The Eiffel Tower challenge had been in his plans for years but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The record highlights not just Fontenoy's technical mastery but also the growing global interest in extreme sports challenges.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BC.GAME News Backs Deccan Gladiators As Title Sponsor In 2025 Abu Dhabi T10 League
- Solotto Launches As Solana's First-Ever Community-Powered On-Chain Lottery
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Solo Leveling Levels Up: Korean Billion-Dollar Megafranchise Goes Onchain With Story
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reaches 50% Completion In Phase 6
- Nigel Farage To Headline At UK's Flagship Web3 Conference Zebu Live 2025
CommentsNo comment