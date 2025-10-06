Silicon Data CEO Carmen Li Expands Leadership To Include Compute Exchange

EINPresswire/ -- Silicon Data today announced that its Founder and CEO, Carmen Li , has also been appointed Chief Executive Officer of Compute Exchange, effective immediately.

This follows the official announcement by Compute Exchange’s Board of Directors, available here. Li will now lead both companies under a unified strategy to accelerate the development of transparent, efficient, and scalable AI compute markets worldwide.

“We’re at a pivotal moment in the AI infrastructure market,” said Carmen Li. “Silicon Data was built to bring transparency to compute markets. Now, by also guiding Compute Exchange, we can integrate intelligence with marketplace infrastructure and unlock entirely new levels of efficiency, liquidity, and accessibility for enterprises, hyperscalers, and financial institutions worldwide.”

Silicon Data and Compute Exchange operate at two complementary layers of the AI compute economy:

- Silicon Data delivers real-time pricing, benchmarking, and analytics.

- Compute Exchange powers transparent trading of GPU capacity.

Together, this dual leadership structure enables tighter product integration, shared infrastructure, and a unified vision to serve the rapidly growing demand for GPUs and AI infrastructure worldwide.

By aligning leadership across both companies, we aim to:

- Streamline procurement through transparent pricing and scalable marketplace mechanisms.

- Expand market liquidity by bridging buyers and sellers globally.

- Drive innovation in GPU market products.

- Build trust and standards for institutions and enterprises.

Under Carmen’s leadership, Compute Exchange will deepen vendor and buyer engagement, launch new auction products, and expand partnerships across cloud platforms and AI infrastructure players. Meanwhile, Silicon Data will continue to scale its intelligence offerings, bringing even greater transparency to this fast-growing sector.

About Silicon Data

Founded by former Bloomberg data executive Carmen Li, Silicon Data is building the infrastructure layer for the compute economy. The company provides compute indexes, pricing data, and performance benchmarks to help AI builders, financial institutions, and infrastructure providers understand the real cost and value of compute. Backed by leading investors including DRW and Jump Trading, Silicon Data’s mission is to make compute pricing as transparent and actionable as traditional commodities and capital markets. Learn more at .

About Compute Exchange

Compute Exchange is the world's first and only exchange that efficiently connects compute buyers with sellers through a robust, transparent, and fair platform. The platform eliminates the opacity of traditional cloud markets by matching AI teams' and developers' specific workload needs with pre-vetted compute providers. Sellers monetize idle compute capacity while gaining access to a large buyer pool. Buyers access enterprise-grade compute at great pricing with expert guidance, streamlined procurement, and the ability to sell back unused capacity, removing the long-term contracting barrier. Learn more at .