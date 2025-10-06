Nowvertical Retires Debentures In Full, Strengthening Balance Sheet

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NowVertical Group Inc. (TSXV: NOW) (“” or the“”), a leading data and AI solutions provider, is pleased to announce that the convertible debentures of the Company which were issued on October 5, 2022 (the“”) matured on October 5, 2025. In connection with the maturity of the Debentures, the Company satisfied its obligations under the Debentures by repaying $5,069,000 to the registered holder of the Debentures (the“”). The Company utilized proceeds from its existing senior secured facilities agreement entered into with NowVertical UK Ltd., certain of their affiliates, and HSBC UK Bank plc for the purposes of the Repayment.

“Repaying our convertible debentures in full marks an important milestone for NowVertical. This step eliminates the potential dilution associated with the Debentures, strengthens our balance sheet, and demonstrates our disciplined approach to capital management. We are grateful for the continued support of our financial partner HSBC, which allows us to focus on expanding our Strategic Accounts programme and driving scalable, predictable growth that delivers long-term shareholder value.”

About NowVertical Group Inc.

NowVertical is a global data and analytics company which helps clients transform data into tangible business value with AI, fast. Offering a comprehensive suite of solutions and services, the Company enables clients to quickly harness the full potential of their data, driving measurable outcomes and accelerating potential return on investment. Enterprises optimize decision-making, improve operational efficiency, and unlock long-term value from their data using the Company's AI-Infused first party and third-party technologies. NowVertical is growing organically and through strategic acquisitions.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

