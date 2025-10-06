At Just 13, Zacky Muñoz's Vision For Expanding Access To Epinephrine Systems Becomes California Law After 21⁄2-Year Legislative Effort

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Youth Advocate's Zacky FAST Act laid the foundation for a new statewide policy modernizing CA code to recognize all FDA Approved epinephrine delivery systems for those with food allergies

Sacramento, CA, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Zacky Project today announced the passage of a new California law that ensures those with life-threatening food allergies have equitable access to epinephrine delivery systems in schools. This idea first developed by youth advocate Zacky Muñoz through his proposal of the Zacky FAST Act (Food Allergy Safety and Treatment Act).

The Zacky FAST Act was first introduced in 2024 as Assembly Bill 2714 and reintroduced in 2025 as Assembly Bill 228, both designed to modernize California's Code by replacing outdated“epinephrine auto-injector” terminology with the broader and more inclusive“epinephrine delivery systems.” The legislation aimed to ensure that schools could adopt any FDA-approved device capable of administering epinephrine - including auto-injectors, nasal sprays, and other emerging technologies.

“We may not have seen our exact bill number signed, but we saw our idea through,” said Zacky Muñoz, 13, founder of The Zacky Project.“This law reflects exactly what we set out to do, protect those with food allergies and make things safer for everyone.”

The organization noted that the measure signed by the Governor originated from the framework developed by Zacky.

“We are honored that the Senator's Office saw the importance to introduced an identical version of our proposal (the Zacky FAST ACT ) of AB228 in the Senate” the Zacky Project stated.“While the Senate bill was ultimately signed, its content, definitions, and framework were those first developed and advanced by efforts of 13 year old advocate. We are proud that his idea and the groundwork laid over the past two and a half years made this historic outcome possible.”

Documented History of the Initiative

Zacky's advocacy for food allergy safety legislation began in 2022 with the passage of Assembly Bill 2640, known as The Zacky Bill , which established California's first Food Allergy Resource Guide for schools (Pasadena Now, 2022 ).

In 2024, AB 2714 The Zacky FAST Act introduced the“epinephrine delivery systems” concept (Fullerton Observer, 2024 , Healio-2024 ). The proposal was refined and reintroduced in 2025 as AB 228, earning the bi-partisan support and coalition support from LAUSD to California Food Allergy Moms.

The Senate version signed by the Governor this year mirrored the same framework and intent of The Zacky FAST Act , officially embedding Zacky's concept into California law. This makes it the 3rd law that Zacky has brought to the state of California.

"It's so rewarding to see the idea we worked on for years finally become California law,” said Zacky Muñoz, founder of The Zacky Project.“This began as a vision to make sure students like me could access life-saving epinephrine through any FDA-approved delivery system, not just one type. Seeing that idea now signed into law proves that hard work, teamwork, and persistence can truly make change happen."

About Zacky Muñoz

Zacky Muñoz is a nationally recognized youth advocate and founder of The Zacky Project, a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing food allergy awareness, safety, and legislation.

Zacky's journey began at the age of six, when he suffered his first anaphylactic reaction at school after eating sesame. That life-threatening event set him on a path of advocacy to ensure no other child would face the same danger unprepared. By the age of eight, he began working with lawmakers to introduce his first piece of legislation turning his personal experience into action.

At just ten years old, Zacky achieved legislative success with the passage of Assembly Bill 2640 ( The Zacky Bill ),in 2022, which established California's first Food Allergy Resource Guide for schools. He later authored and championed AB1651 ( The Munoz SAFE Act ) signed into law in 2023 that ensured annual training of school staff, after school staff training and the central location of epinephrine in case of emergency. First introduced in 2024, the Zacky FAST Act (Food Allergy Safety and Treatment Act), the foundation for California's new law recognizing epinephrine delivery systems in schools. This effort spanned two-and-a-half-years, his leadership helped modernize California's Codes and improve access to life-saving medication for students statewide.

Zacky's work has been recognized by lawmakers, school officials, and national organizations. Through a national non-profit The Zacky Project,as founder, he continues to inspire and mentor youth advocates across the country proving that courage, empathy, and determination can change public policy and save lives. He can also be followed on social media with million of views on food allergy safety and awareness.

Follow Zacky on his social media and website:

Instagram

Zacky (@zackys_universe) | TikTok

Zacky's Universe: Family, Food and Communication (Zacky)

Contact Info



The Zacky Project Communications

...

+1 323-719-0745

Attachment

Zacky Muñoz's Vision for Expanding Access to Epinephrine Systems Becomes California Law After 21⁄2-Year Legislative Effort