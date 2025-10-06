São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Monday, October 6, 2025

São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Monday, October 6, 2025
Also notable: Segunda Batefundiana with Pinha Presidente at Bate Fundo (Vila Emir) and Forró de Terno (trio) at Remelexo (Pinheiros).Top Picks Tonight Galpão Zona Norte - Segunda Absoluta (roda de samba/pagode)
-
Why picked: Monday's biggest samba crowd in a cavernous North Zone warehouse-sing-along energy till late.
Start: doors 18:00
Address: Rua Severa, 212, Vila Maria Baixa
Tickets: Clube do Ingresso - Segunda Absoluta (06/10)
-
Why picked: Classic group in one of SP's most eclectic samba houses-great late-Monday follow after a roda.
Start: 20:00 (house opens 20:00)
Address: Rua Guaimbé, 322, Mooca
Tickets: Clube do Ingresso - Art Popular (06/10)
-
Why picked: Opening Monday of a month-long curator series with SP heavy-hitters in an intimate audiophile room.
Start: 20:00
Address: Rua Piracuama, 19, Perdizes
Website: class="rt-a" href="" target="_blank" com/desmonta-18-ano
-
Why picked: New-school Monday pagode party in Barra Funda-dance-floor vibe with guest singers and DJs.
Start: 19:00–23:00
Address: Rua Brigadeiro Galvão, 723, Barra Funda
Tickets: Sympla - Klub do Pagode 6/10
-
Bate Fundo - Segunda Batefundiana c/ Pinha Presidente
- Start: 18:00; Address: Rua Igará-Paraná, 37-A, Vila Emir; Tickets: Clube do Ingresso .
Remelexo Brasil - Forró de Terno (trio)
- Start: 20:00; Address: Pinheiros (verifique no ingresso); Tickets/agenda: Sympla .
Option A (pagode circuit): 19:00 Blue Space (Barra Funda) → 20:30 rideshare to Mooca for Art Popular at Templo → 22:30 finish at Galpão Zona Norte (Vila Maria) where the roda runs late.
Option B (arthouse + samba): 19:30 head to Perdizes → 20:00 Desmonta 18 Anos at Centro da Terra → 21:30 rideshare to Vila Maria for Segunda Absoluta; alternative early stop: Bate Fundo (18:00) in Vila Emir, then Centro da Terra.Getting around & quick tips
-
Barra Funda ↔ Perdizes ↔ Mooca ↔ Vila Maria legs run 20–40 min by app rides on Mondays; set pickup points after shows.
Bring a photo ID; casual/smart-casual works. Keep phones zipped and use door-to-door rides late.
Warehouse venues may tighten entry later at night-arrive early if you want a table or front-row spot.
Note: Listings verified for Monday, Oct 6, 2025 (America/São_Paulo). Always recheck the ticket/venue page for last-minute changes.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BC.GAME News Backs Deccan Gladiators As Title Sponsor In 2025 Abu Dhabi T10 League
- Solotto Launches As Solana's First-Ever Community-Powered On-Chain Lottery
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Solo Leveling Levels Up: Korean Billion-Dollar Megafranchise Goes Onchain With Story
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reaches 50% Completion In Phase 6
- Nigel Farage To Headline At UK's Flagship Web3 Conference Zebu Live 2025
CommentsNo comment