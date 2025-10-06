Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Monday, October 6, 2025


2025-10-06 03:18:52
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Tonight's easy wins: Segunda Absoluta at Galpão Zona Norte (Vila Maria Baixa), Art Popular at Templo - Bar de Fé (Mooca), Desmonta 18 Anos (opening night) at Teatro Centro da Terra (Perdizes), and Klub do Pagode at Blue Space (Barra Funda).

Also notable: Segunda Batefundiana with Pinha Presidente at Bate Fundo (Vila Emir) and Forró de Terno (trio) at Remelexo (Pinheiros).

Top Picks Tonight Galpão Zona Norte - Segunda Absoluta (roda de samba/pagode)
  • Why picked: Monday's biggest samba crowd in a cavernous North Zone warehouse-sing-along energy till late.
  • Start: doors 18:00
  • Address: Rua Severa, 212, Vila Maria Baixa
  • Tickets: Clube do Ingresso - Segunda Absoluta (06/10)
Templo - Bar de Fé - Art Popular (pagode)
  • Why picked: Classic group in one of SP's most eclectic samba houses-great late-Monday follow after a roda.
  • Start: 20:00 (house opens 20:00)
  • Address: Rua Guaimbé, 322, Mooca
  • Tickets: Clube do Ingresso - Art Popular (06/10)
Teatro Centro da Terra - Desmonta 18 Anos (música contemporânea)
  • Why picked: Opening Monday of a month-long curator series with SP heavy-hitters in an intimate audiophile room.
  • Start: 20:00
  • Address: Rua Piracuama, 19, Perdizes
  • Website: class="rt-a" href="" target="_blank" com/desmonta-18-ano
Blue Space - Klub do Pagode (Boca Nervosa, Alex Drumond & convidados)
  • Why picked: New-school Monday pagode party in Barra Funda-dance-floor vibe with guest singers and DJs.
  • Start: 19:00–23:00
  • Address: Rua Brigadeiro Galvão, 723, Barra Funda
  • Tickets: Sympla - Klub do Pagode 6/10
Also notable
  • Bate Fundo - Segunda Batefundiana c/ Pinha Presidente - Start: 18:00; Address: Rua Igará-Paraná, 37-A, Vila Emir; Tickets: Clube do Ingresso .
  • Remelexo Brasil - Forró de Terno (trio) - Start: 20:00; Address: Pinheiros (verifique no ingresso); Tickets/agenda: Sympla .
Suggested route

Option A (pagode circuit): 19:00 Blue Space (Barra Funda) → 20:30 rideshare to Mooca for Art Popular at Templo → 22:30 finish at Galpão Zona Norte (Vila Maria) where the roda runs late.

Option B (arthouse + samba): 19:30 head to Perdizes → 20:00 Desmonta 18 Anos at Centro da Terra → 21:30 rideshare to Vila Maria for Segunda Absoluta; alternative early stop: Bate Fundo (18:00) in Vila Emir, then Centro da Terra.

Getting around & quick tips
  • Barra Funda ↔ Perdizes ↔ Mooca ↔ Vila Maria legs run 20–40 min by app rides on Mondays; set pickup points after shows.
  • Bring a photo ID; casual/smart-casual works. Keep phones zipped and use door-to-door rides late.
  • Warehouse venues may tighten entry later at night-arrive early if you want a table or front-row spot.

Note: Listings verified for Monday, Oct 6, 2025 (America/São_Paulo). Always recheck the ticket/venue page for last-minute changes.

