São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Monday, October 6, 2025

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Tonight's easy wins: Segunda Absoluta at Galpão Zona Norte (Vila Maria Baixa), Art Popular at Templo - Bar de Fé (Mooca), Desmonta 18 Anos (opening night) at Teatro Centro da Terra (Perdizes), and Klub do Pagode at Blue Space (Barra Funda).

Also notable: Segunda Batefundiana with Pinha Presidente at Bate Fundo (Vila Emir) and Forró de Terno (trio) at Remelexo (Pinheiros).



Why picked: Monday's biggest samba crowd in a cavernous North Zone warehouse-sing-along energy till late.

Start: doors 18:00

Address: Rua Severa, 212, Vila Maria Baixa Tickets: Clube do Ingresso - Segunda Absoluta (06/10)



Why picked: Classic group in one of SP's most eclectic samba houses-great late-Monday follow after a roda.

Start: 20:00 (house opens 20:00)

Address: Rua Guaimbé, 322, Mooca Tickets: Clube do Ingresso - Art Popular (06/10)



Why picked: Opening Monday of a month-long curator series with SP heavy-hitters in an intimate audiophile room.

Start: 20:00

Address: Rua Piracuama, 19, Perdizes Website: class="rt-a" href="" target="_blank" com/desmonta-18-ano



Why picked: New-school Monday pagode party in Barra Funda-dance-floor vibe with guest singers and DJs.

Start: 19:00–23:00

Address: Rua Brigadeiro Galvão, 723, Barra Funda Tickets: Sympla - Klub do Pagode 6/10



Bate Fundo - Segunda Batefundiana c/ Pinha Presidente - Start: 18:00; Address: Rua Igará-Paraná, 37-A, Vila Emir; Tickets: Clube do Ingresso . Remelexo Brasil - Forró de Terno (trio) - Start: 20:00; Address: Pinheiros (verifique no ingresso); Tickets/agenda: Sympla .

Top Picks Tonight Galpão Zona Norte - Segunda Absoluta (roda de samba/pagode)Templo - Bar de Fé - Art Popular (pagode)Teatro Centro da Terra - Desmonta 18 Anos (música contemporânea)Blue Space - Klub do Pagode (Boca Nervosa, Alex Drumond & convidados)Also notableSuggested route

Option A (pagode circuit): 19:00 Blue Space (Barra Funda) → 20:30 rideshare to Mooca for Art Popular at Templo → 22:30 finish at Galpão Zona Norte (Vila Maria) where the roda runs late.

Option B (arthouse + samba): 19:30 head to Perdizes → 20:00 Desmonta 18 Anos at Centro da Terra → 21:30 rideshare to Vila Maria for Segunda Absoluta; alternative early stop: Bate Fundo (18:00) in Vila Emir, then Centro da Terra.



Barra Funda ↔ Perdizes ↔ Mooca ↔ Vila Maria legs run 20–40 min by app rides on Mondays; set pickup points after shows.

Bring a photo ID; casual/smart-casual works. Keep phones zipped and use door-to-door rides late. Warehouse venues may tighten entry later at night-arrive early if you want a table or front-row spot.

Getting around & quick tips

Note: Listings verified for Monday, Oct 6, 2025 (America/São_Paulo). Always recheck the ticket/venue page for last-minute changes.