Women's World Cup 2025, NZ Vs SA: Tazmin Brits' Viral 'Bow And Arrow' Century Celebration Explained

South African batter Tazmin Brits was one of the star performers in the Proteas' comeback win in the Women's ODI World Cup 2025 match against New Zealand at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Monday, October 6. The Proteas registered their first win of the tournament with a six-wicket victory over the White Ferns, following a defeat at the hands of England in Guwahati.

With a 232-run target, South Africa chased it down with 59 balls to spare or in 40.1 overs, with Tazmin Brits leading the run chase with an impressive knock of 101 off 89 balls. Her 159-run partnership for the second wicket with Sune Luus, who played an unbeaten innings of 83 off 114 balls, helped the Proteas chase down the target.

Earlier, South Africa spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba triggered a collapse in New Zealand's middle order despite a fine 85-run knock by Sophie Devine and her 86-run stand for the fourth wicket with Brooke Halliday (45), as her four-wicket haul helped the Proteas bundle out the White Ferns for 231.

Tazmin Brits' 'Bow and Arrow' Celebration

Though Tazmin Brits' impressive century knock guided South Africa to their first victory of the ongoing Women's World Cup 2025, what caught the attention of the fans and spectators was her celebration with a 'bow and arrow' gesture after reaching the milestone.

As soon as she reached her century, Brits sat down on one knee and aimed at the teammates in the dugout with a 'bow and arrow' gesture. Her unique celebration went viral on social media, as it became one of the talking points from the match, apart from her performance and South Africa's victory.

What a knock, what a celebration #TazminBrits smashed her 5th WODI century in 2025 - the most by any player in a calendar year! Catch the LIVE action ➡ #CWC25 #NZvSA | LIVE NOW on Star Sports & JioHotstar! twitter/EZJlb0WDEy

- Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 6, 2025

After completing her century, Tazmin was hoping to take South Africa through the finish line, alongside her solid partnership with Sune Luus, before her stay at the crease was ended by Lea Tahuhu at 185/2. However, at the time of Tazmin Brits' dismissal, the Proteas were already in a commanding position, requiring 47 off 113 balls to win the match.

After Tazmin's wicket, Sune Luus carried on South Africa's run chase, despite the side losing two more wickets in Marizanne Kapp and Anneke Bosch, reduced to 213/4. Despite these setbacks, Luus guided South Africa to a comfortable six-wicket victory over New Zealand, sealing the win with an unbeaten 83.

Tazmin Brits' Tribute to Young Fans

Speaking at the post-match presentation after being adjudged Player of the Match, Tazmin Brits was asked about her celebration after reaching the century, which became a memorable moment of the match. Brits revealed that the 'bow and arrow' celebration was inspired by two young fans, one in Australia and the other in South Africa, who suggested the gesture.

“Sinalo actually interviewed us and asked what celebrations next, and I actually put it out to the fans. I said, "Give me your celebrations, because the 50 will only remain for my dad," the 34-year-old said.

“And then I had these two young girls, they're 13 years old. One stays in Australia, one stays in South Africa. But they come from South Africa, and they asked me to do their celebration. So, yeah, that celebration was for them,” she added.

South Africa will continue their quest for a maiden World Cup title when they take on the hosts, Team India, at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, October 9.