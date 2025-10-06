Carmen Li Appointed CEO Of Compute Exchange To Accelerate AI Infrastructure Market Development

EINPresswire/ -- As part of a planned leadership transition, the Board of Directors of Compute Exchange today announced the appointment of Carmen Li as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately, to lead the company into its next phase of growth and market development. Li, who also serves as Founder and CEO of Silicon Data , will now lead both organizations under a unified vision to accelerate the development of transparent, efficient, and scalable AI compute markets worldwide.

Compute Exchange appreciates founding CEO Simeon Bochev and CTO Bjoern Metzdorf for their leadership in building the company’s early foundation and helping bring the world’s first compute marketplace to life. Bochev and Metzdorf will continue to support the company in an ongoing advisory capacity.

“We’re at a pivotal moment in the AI infrastructure market,” said Carmen Li. “Data transparency and market liquidity are two sides of the same coin. By bringing Silicon Data’s intelligence layer together with Compute Exchange’s first-to-market exchange, we can unlock entirely new levels of efficiency and accessibility for the global AI ecosystem.”

Compute Exchange and Silicon Data sit at two critical layers of the AI compute economy:

- Compute Exchange offers the marketplace where buyers and sellers can trade compute capacity transparently and efficiently.

- Silicon Data provides real-time pricing, benchmarking, and analytics that power smarter GPU sourcing decisions.

This dual leadership structure will enable tighter product integration, shared infrastructure, and a unified vision to serve the rapidly growing demand for GPUs and AI infrastructure worldwide.

By aligning leadership across both companies, Compute Exchange will be positioned to:

-Streamline procurement for technology companies through transparent pricing and scalable marketplace mechanisms.

-Expand market liquidity by bridging buyers and sellers globally.

-Drive innovation in financially and physically settled GPU market products.

-Build trust and standards that institutions, hyperscalers, and enterprises can rely on.

This move mirrors successful models in financial markets, such as LSEG’s integration of Refinitiv and FTSE Russell — combining data and trading infrastructure under a unified strategic vision while maintaining operational independence.

Under Carmen’s leadership, Compute Exchange will focus on deepening vendor and buyer engagement, launching new exchange products, and continuing to forge partnerships across cloud platforms, data centers, and AI infrastructure players.

About Compute Exchange

Compute Exchange is the world's first and only exchange that efficiently connects compute buyers with sellers through a robust, transparent, and fair platform. The platform eliminates the opacity of traditional cloud markets by matching AI teams' and developers' specific workload needs with pre-vetted compute providers. Sellers monetize idle compute capacity while gaining access to a large buyer pool. Buyers access enterprise-grade compute at great pricing with expert guidance, streamlined procurement, and the ability to sell back unused capacity, removing the long-term contracting barrier. Learn more at .

About Silicon Data

Founded by former Bloomberg data executive Carmen Li, Silicon Data is building the infrastructure layer for the compute economy. The company provides compute indexes, pricing data, and performance benchmarks to help AI builders, financial institutions, and infrastructure providers understand the real cost and value of compute. Backed by leading investors including DRW and Jump Trading, Silicon Data’s mission is to make compute pricing as transparent and actionable as traditional commodities and capital markets. Learn more at .