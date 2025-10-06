Safermobility And Wittenbach Partner To Deliver Safebanker® - Advancing Smart Branch Security And Compliance

EINPresswire/ -- SaferMobility, a leader in mobile-first safety, compliance, and risk management solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Wittenbach , a trusted innovator in branch automation, electronic security, and physical security solutions for the financial services industry. This collaboration introduces SafeBanker—SaferMobility’s flagship platform for employee safety, compliance, and risk management—to Wittenbach’s current and future bank and credit union partners. Together, the companies are making “Smart Branches Made Safer” a reality.

“Wittenbach is a recognized leader in branch automation and security technology,” said Kevin Mullins, CEO of SaferMobility. “By incorporating SafeBanker into their solutions portfolio, they are setting a new standard for financial services delivery—bringing modern efficiency, enhanced compliance, and the highest levels of employee protection into the 21st century and beyond.”

For decades, Wittenbach has been at the forefront of branch transformation, offering integrated solutions across automation, security, and managed services. With the addition of SafeBanker, Wittenbach strengthens its offerings by delivering real-time compliance management, advanced risk mitigation, and comprehensive employee safety features—all aligned with its vision for the future of financial services.

“Branch banking has changed dramatically in recent years, and Wittenbach has been a driving force in leading that transformation,” added Mullins. “With SafeBanker, branches are not only more efficient but also safer and fully compliant with the Bank Protection Act. We’re excited to partner with Wittenbach to bring this next-generation solution to financial institutions nationwide.”

“The addition of SafeBanker enhances our security offerings by uniting efficiency, safety, and automation for our bank and credit union partners,” said Jeff Treadway, Chief Commercial Officer of Wittenbach. “This solution provides comprehensive protection for employees, customers, and assets while aligning with the vision of the ‘branch of the future.’ By combining retail delivery automation with robust security, we are delivering exactly what the industry has been asking for—safer, smarter branches.”

SafeBanker® Key Benefits:

· Instant duress signaling and secure communications

· Procedural verification and automated compliance reporting

· Real-time risk management dashboards

· Seamless integration with electronic and physical security systems

When combined with Wittenbach’s expertise in branch automation, managed services, and nationwide support, SafeBanker enables financial institutions to embrace open branch designs and automation without compromising safety.



About SaferMobility

SaferMobility is a technology leader in mobile-first safety, compliance, and risk management solutions. Its flagship platform, SafeBanker®, equips banks and credit unions with employee safety, regulatory compliance, and branch risk management tools designed for today’s dynamic financial services environment. SaferMobility serves institutions across the United States, delivering millions of safety notifications annually.



About Wittenbach

Wittenbach is a leading provider of branch automation, physical security, electronic security, and managed services for banks and credit unions. Focused on transforming financial services delivery, Wittenbach partners with institutions nationwide to modernize the branch experience through innovation, efficiency, and trust.

