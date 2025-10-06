Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Türkiye Kicks Off Drive For Digital And Green Industrial Revolution


2025-10-06 03:10:00
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. Türkiye plans to implement a major project worth $800 million aimed at accelerating digital transformation and the green transition in the country's industrial sector, Trend reports via the World Bank.

The project addresses the challenge of limited access to financing for digital and environmentally sustainable technologies among businesses.

It comprises three core components: the provision of technical assistance to enhance firms' readiness for participation in government programs; results-based financing for individual enterprises and exporter consortia; and commercial financing via financial institutions aimed at reducing capital costs and mobilizing private investment.

The overarching goal of the project is to enhance the international competitiveness of Türkiye's industrial sector and to facilitate the broader adoption of advanced digital and environmentally sustainable technologies.

