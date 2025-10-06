Asia Forex Mentor Announces 2025 Broker Awards Recognizing Trader-Preferred Firms Across Finance
SINGAPORE - October 06, 2025 - Asia Forex Mentor (AFM), a global leader in trader education and financial insights, has officially opened nominations for the 2025 Broker Awards, honoring the brokers, prop firms, and exchanges most trusted and preferred by real traders worldwide.
Unlike typical industry rankings driven by ad spend or insider votes, the Asia Forex Mentor Broker Awards are shaped by the trading community itself - with nominations and votes coming directly from active traders, and final decisions reviewed by a panel of respected finance experts.
Recognizing Excellence Across Asset Classes
The 2025 awards span the entire financial trading landscape, spotlighting firms excelling in transparency, innovation, execution, and customer trust. Categories include:
Overall Best Broker 2025 - the most outstanding all-around firm
Best Stock Broker - excellence in equity access, tools, and support
Best Futures Broker - performance across commodities, indices, and more
Best Options Broker - transparency and usability in options trading
Best Crypto Exchange - secure and innovative platforms for digital assets
Best Prop Firm - fair, transparent funding programs for traders
Best Trading Platform, Best Liquidity, Best Execution - technology and service-focused awards
A full list of award categories is available at Asia Forex Mentor Broker Awards 202 .
A Panel of Global Finance Leaders
To ensure credibility, all nominations are reviewed by a distinguished panel of industry leaders:
Ezekiel Chew, Founder of Asia Forex Mentor, recognized for training institutional traders and developing ROI-driven trading systems.
Opal Yang, fintech consultant and Financial Commission member with 20+ years in banking and brokerage.
Ilias Abdullin, fintech CEO specializing in compliance and innovation in prediction markets.
Vimal Damry, Group Managing Director at Premier Financial Services, with 25+ years in global brokerage operations and licensing.
This expert oversight ensures that award winners are chosen for real performance, not marketing hype.
Key Dates for 2025 Broker Awards
Nomination Stage: September 23 – November 28, 2025
Voting Stage: December 1 – December 12, 2025
Winners Announced: December 17, 2025
Traders and industry professionals can nominate firms in up to three categories at the official nomination pag .
Visibility and Recognition Beyond the Trophy
Award winners will be showcased across AFM's high-traffic platforms and community channels, including:
150,000+ monthly website visitors
30,000+ paying AFM community members
100,000+ YouTube subscribers and social media followers
Features in AFM Magazine and newsletters reaching over 100,000 traders
This multi-platform reach ensures winners gain not only credibility, but also direct exposure to the global trading community.
“These awards are about celebrating brokers that traders genuinely trust - not who has the biggest marketing budget,” said Ezekiel Chew, Founder of Asia Forex Mentor.“Our goal is to highlight firms that deliver real value, transparency, and innovation to their clients.”
About Asia Forex Mentor
Founded in 2008 by professional trader Ezekiel Chew, Asia Forex Mentor is a leading financial education company known for its ROI-driven trading systems, institutional training programs, and community of over 30,000 paying members. AFM provides trading education, mentorship, and resources for individuals and institutions worldwide.
For more details on the 2025 Broker Awards, visit asiaforexmentor/broker-award .
Legal Disclaimer:
