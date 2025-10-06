Asia Forex Mentor Announces 2025 Broker Awards Recognizing Trader-Preferred Firms Across Finance

MENAFN - GetNews) Unlike typical industry rankings driven by ad spend or insider votes, the Asia Forex Mentor Broker Awards are shaped by the trading community itself - with nominations and votes coming directly from active traders, and final decisions reviewed by a panel of respected finance experts.

SINGAPORE - October 06, 2025 - Asia Forex Mentor (AFM), a global leader in trader education and financial insights, has officially opened nominations for the 2025 Broker Awards, honoring the brokers, prop firms, and exchanges most trusted and preferred by real traders worldwide.

Unlike typical industry rankings driven by ad spend or insider votes, the Asia Forex Mentor Broker Awards are shaped by the trading community itself - with nominations and votes coming directly from active traders, and final decisions reviewed by a panel of respected finance experts.

Recognizing Excellence Across Asset Classes

The 2025 awards span the entire financial trading landscape, spotlighting firms excelling in transparency, innovation, execution, and customer trust. Categories include:



Overall Best Broker 2025 - the most outstanding all-around firm

Best Stock Broker - excellence in equity access, tools, and support

Best Futures Broker - performance across commodities, indices, and more

Best Options Broker - transparency and usability in options trading

Best Crypto Exchange - secure and innovative platforms for digital assets

Best Prop Firm - fair, transparent funding programs for traders Best Trading Platform, Best Liquidity, Best Execution - technology and service-focused awards

A full list of award categories is available at Asia Forex Mentor Broker Awards 202 .

A Panel of Global Finance Leaders

To ensure credibility, all nominations are reviewed by a distinguished panel of industry leaders:



Ezekiel Chew, Founder of Asia Forex Mentor, recognized for training institutional traders and developing ROI-driven trading systems.

Opal Yang, fintech consultant and Financial Commission member with 20+ years in banking and brokerage.

Ilias Abdullin, fintech CEO specializing in compliance and innovation in prediction markets. Vimal Damry, Group Managing Director at Premier Financial Services, with 25+ years in global brokerage operations and licensing.

This expert oversight ensures that award winners are chosen for real performance, not marketing hype.

Key Dates for 2025 Broker Awards



Nomination Stage: September 23 – November 28, 2025

Voting Stage: December 1 – December 12, 2025 Winners Announced: December 17, 2025

Traders and industry professionals can nominate firms in up to three categories at the official nomination pag .

Visibility and Recognition Beyond the Trophy

Award winners will be showcased across AFM's high-traffic platforms and community channels, including:



150,000+ monthly website visitors

30,000+ paying AFM community members

100,000+ YouTube subscribers and social media followers Features in AFM Magazine and newsletters reaching over 100,000 traders

This multi-platform reach ensures winners gain not only credibility, but also direct exposure to the global trading community.

“These awards are about celebrating brokers that traders genuinely trust - not who has the biggest marketing budget,” said Ezekiel Chew, Founder of Asia Forex Mentor.“Our goal is to highlight firms that deliver real value, transparency, and innovation to their clients.”

About Asia Forex Mentor

Founded in 2008 by professional trader Ezekiel Chew, Asia Forex Mentor is a leading financial education company known for its ROI-driven trading systems, institutional training programs, and community of over 30,000 paying members. AFM provides trading education, mentorship, and resources for individuals and institutions worldwide.

For more details on the 2025 Broker Awards, visit asiaforexmentor/broker-award .