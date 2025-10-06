MENAFN - GetNews)



With complementary validation services and the expansion of its IHC service lab, Boster Bio goes beyond being a product supplier, reinforcing its role as a partner in research.

Boster Biological Technology (Boster Bio) , a supplier of high-quality antibodies and immunoassays for over 30 years and a recipient of CiteAb recognition for antibody quality, announced a free antibody validation program alongside enhancements to its Immunohistochemistry (IHC) service lab , giving researchers end-to-end support from project design to staining and analysis.

Boster Bio's immunohistochemistry IHC services are an extension of its core philosophy of delivering antibodies that perform consistently as advertised. This commitment to rigorous validation and transparency positions its products as a reliable resource for the scientific community in developing their research methodologies.

With free antibody validation before any purchase and an extensive body of independent validation of its products, Boster Bio is trusted by researchers at leading academic institutions and pharmaceutical companies worldwide, and holds its own against major players in the Immunohistochemistry services market, including Roche, Agilent, and Leica Biosystems, dominant forces in providing IHC instruments, reagents, and consumables.

Boster Biological offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to support researchers requiring precise and reliable tissue analysis. Offering over 16,000 validated antibodies, Boster Bio antibodies are backed by thousands of independent citations, including use in peer-reviewed journals across oncology, neuroscience, and immunology.. This vast repository of real-world applications provides new scientists with verified evidence of an antibody's performance in specific experimental models, reducing the risk of costly dead ends and failed experiments.

“Beyond providing antibody validation at no extra cost, the citation count is a critical metric representing the trust and success of the global research community. For scientists selecting their antibodies, seeing it cited in a paper similar to their intended work is the strongest possible endorsement,” said Boster Bio founder C.J. Xia.

With work transparency a cornerstone of its operation, Boster Bio provides detailed, readily accessible protocol information and antibody validation data, which are publicly available on Boster Bio's website in a searchable, easy-to-use format, allowing researchers to make fully informed decisions knowing precisely the testing protocols for an antibody. This open-book approach demystifies the selection process for those new to techniques like immunohistochemistry services. Boster Bio's reputation is reflected not only in scientific literature but also across researcher forums and communities, where its antibodies are frequently recommended for reliability.

With a combination of citation-backed antibodies, transparent validation, and expert immunohistochemistry services, Boster Bio offers a significant advantage in a competitive field. Complemented by expert technical support and rapid service turnaround, Boster Bio ensures researchers have guidance at every step , assisting teams with limited access to specialized histology equipment or expertise and providing a turnkey solution for obtaining high-quality data.

Boster Bio's product line undergoes stringent quality control, including testing in multiple applications like Western Blot, ELISA, IHC, Custom Antibody for“rare” species, and Flow Cytometry. Its performance in IHC is a particular focus, given its complexity and reliance on specific antigen-antibody interactions in fixed tissue. Each batch is validated rigorously, including knockout validation where applicable, to ensure functional specificity.

This specialized IHC service handles every step, from project consultation and tissue sectioning to antigen retrieval, staining with rigorously validated antibodies, and detailed microscopic analysis. This end-to-end support is particularly valuable for scientists who lack dedicated histology equipment or expertise in-house.

Boster Bio utilizes its own highly cited antibodies in the service, ensuring exceptional specificity and reproducibility. By providing publication-ready data and images, the company's immunohistochemistry services accelerate research timelines, reduce operational burdens, and enhance the credibility of experimental findings for clients in academic and pharmaceutical research.

As a life science company dedicated to accelerating research through the development and production of high-quality antibodies, ELISA kits, and protein reagents, Boster Bio Technology offers comprehensive assay services, including expert immunohistochemistry and histology services. With a core mission of accelerating scientific research and drug discovery, the company provides reliable, well-documented reagents and expert support to the global life science community, ensuring researchers can achieve reproducible and publishable results.

Boster Bio is a leading manufacturer of antibodies and ELISA kits critical to advancing life science research. Specializing in custom monoclonal antibody production services and offering free antibody validation, the company supports researchers with high-quality reagents and exceptional service. Based in Pleasanton, CA, Boster Bio continues to innovate in antibody development and immunoassay solutions.