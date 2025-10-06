Engel & Völkers Continues South Florida Expansion With Launch Of West Palm Beach Shop

MENAFN - GetNews)



Veteran professionals in finance, business, and real estate bring global expertise to premier luxury market

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - October 6, 2025 - Engel & Völkers Florida today announced the launch of Engel & Völkers West Palm Beach, the latest addition to its growing network of luxury real estate shops across the state. This marks the company's fifth location in Palm Beach County. The new shop is led by License Partners Enrique Vicente Urdaneta Alamo and José Antonio Oliveros Febres Cordero, who bring decades of global finance and business leadership experience.

“West Palm Beach is not only one of the most desirable locations in Florida-it's a global destination for high-net-worth individuals seeking lifestyle-driven investments,” said Urdaneta.“Our mission is to provide those clients with trusted, data-driven guidance rooted in international business strategy and local market intelligence. With Engel & Völkers, we have the global network and premium resources to do just that.”

Urdaneta and Oliveros each bring more than 20 years of experience in international finance, executive leadership, and real estate. Oliveros, a former CEO of multiple financial institutions, has shaped national policy and built a global real estate portfolio through disciplined market analysis and high-level risk assessment. Urdaneta's background in banking and international distribution includes advising on acquisitions ranging from luxury residences to commercial and marina-front properties. Together, they offer a unique blend of financial structuring and cross-border investment expertise that elevates the Engel & Völkers brand in South Florida.

“Our vision is to bring a higher standard of sophistication, trust, and performance to the West Palm Beach market,” said Oliveros.“Engel & Völkers is the ideal platform to meet the evolving needs of today's discerning investors-locally and globally.”

Supporting the leadership team are Veronica Zorzi, Managing Broker, and Diema Diaz, Director of Strategic Alliances, both of whom bring extensive experience and a global perspective to the shop. Zorzi, a licensed broker fluent in English, Italian, and Spanish, oversees daily operations. With more than 30 years in international business and HR, and over a decade in real estate, she is known for her professionalism, organizational leadership, and commitment to supporting high-performing teams aligned with the Engel & Völkers brand. Diaz, a seasoned advisor with over 25 years in real estate across Texas and Florida, specializes in luxury, residential, land, and pre-construction properties. Fluent in English and Spanish, she serves clients throughout South Florida and internationally through Engel & Völkers' global network.

“Planting another flag in Palm Beach County is exciting for us,” said Peter Giese, CEO of Engel & Völkers Florida.“This region continues to be one of our most profitable and strategically important markets, and the addition of this shop further solidifies our presence in the area. Enrique and José Antonio's cultured and accomplished team, embody the sophistication, global perspective, and professionalism that align perfectly with the Engel & Völkers brand. We look forward to supporting their growth and having another very successful shop in this county.”

