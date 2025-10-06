Hogar Geriátrico Sonríe A La Vida Launches Specialized Care Programs For Seniors With Chronic Conditions

MENAFN - GetNews) New initiatives in Medellín bring personalized support for Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and mobility challenges

Medellín, Colombia - Hogar Geriátrico Sonríe a la Vida, one of the leading hogares geriátricos en Medellín, today announced the launch of new specialized care programs designed to support seniors living with chronic health conditions. The initiative aims to provide a higher level of personalized medical, emotional, and rehabilitative care for elderly residents and their families.

The growing elderly population in Medellín has created a rising demand for high-quality senior care services. Recognizing this, Sonríe a la Vida has expanded its offerings with targeted programs for conditions such as Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and mobility impairments . These programs integrate daily medical supervision, occupational therapy, physical rehabilitation, and cognitive stimulation to ensure seniors receive the attention they need in a safe and supportive environment.

According to Daniel González, spokesperson for Sonríe a la Vida, the new programs reflect the facility's mission to deliver compassionate, professional care:“We understand that every senior has unique needs, especially those living with chronic conditions. Our specialized care programs are designed to offer dignity, comfort, and personalized attention while giving families peace of mind. This is not just about healthcare-it's about quality of life.”

As a trusted hogar geriátrico Medellín , Sonríe a la Vida has established itself as more than a residence. Its two locations in Floresta and Calasanz provide comprehensive support with 24/7 medical care, tailored meal plans, medication management, and structured recreational activities. With the introduction of specialized care, the organization is reinforcing its commitment to setting a new standard for elderly care in the region.

The new programs also extend beyond clinical needs, focusing on emotional well-being and family inclusion. Families are encouraged to participate in workshops and counseling sessions, ensuring they remain connected and informed throughout their loved one's care journey.

About Hogar Geriátrico Sonríe a la Vida

Hogar Geriátrico Sonríe a la Vida is a premier elderly care institution in Medellín, Colombia, with two locations serving the communities of Floresta and Calasanz. The organization provides personalized services ranging from daily living assistance to advanced medical and rehabilitation care. With a dedicated team of professionals, the home is committed to promoting dignity, independence, and joy in the lives of seniors.