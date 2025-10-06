Food Enzymes Market Size, Share, Growth Drivers, Latest Trends, Top Companies, Recent Developments, Industry Overview, And Forecast 2030

MENAFN - GetNews)



The food enzymes market is estimated to be USD 2.98 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 4.20 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2025 to 2030. The food enzymes market is witnessing robust growth as food and beverage manufacturers increasingly adopt enzyme-based solutions to improve processing efficiency, enhance product quality, and meet the evolving demands of health-conscious consumers. With applications ranging from dairy, bakery, and beverages to convenience foods and functional nutrition, food enzymes play a vital role in enhancing flavor, texture, shelf life, and digestibility. This surge in demand is being further fueled by advancements in biotechnology, clean-label trends, and regulatory support for sustainable and innovative food production processes, positioning the food enzymes market as a key driver in the future of food innovation.

Food Enzymes Market Growth Drivers :



Rising Demand for Clean-Label Products: Consumers are increasingly seeking products with natural ingredients and minimal additives, driving the adoption of food enzymes in food processing.

Technological Advancements: Innovations in enzyme biotechnology have led to the development of more efficient and cost-effective enzymes, expanding their applications in the food industry.

Health and Wellness Trends: The growing focus on digestive health and functional foods has increased the demand for enzyme-based products that enhance nutritional value and aid digestion. Sustainability Initiatives: Enzymes contribute to more sustainable food production processes by reducing waste and energy consumption, aligning with global sustainability goals.

By source, microorganisms segment accounts for largest market share

Microorganisms represent the dominant segment in the global food enzymes market, driven by their efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and scalability in industrial applications. Enzymes derived from microbial sources such as bacteria, fungi, and yeasts are widely preferred due to their consistent performance, ease of production through fermentation, and adaptability across diverse food processing functions. Compared to plant or animal-derived enzymes, microbial enzymes offer more stability under varying temperature and pH conditions, making them suitable for high-demand processes in the bakery, dairy, beverages, and meat industries. Advances in biotechnology and genetic engineering have further enhanced the functionality of microbial enzymes, enabling tailored solutions that improve food quality, extend shelf life, and support clean-label product trends. Additionally, the growing shift toward sustainable and plant-based diets has amplified demand for microbial enzymes, as they align with consumer expectations for natural, non-animal-based ingredients. With continuous R&D investments and regulatory approvals supporting novel enzyme applications, microorganisms are expected to retain their leading position, underpinning growth and innovation in the food enzymes sector.

By type, lipases segment accounts for significant market share

Lipase enzymes hold a significant position within the food enzymes market, owing to their vital role in catalyzing the hydrolysis of fats, thereby improving the flavor, texture, and nutritional profile of various food products, including dairy, baked goods, and edible oils. Their capacity to effectively convert triglycerides into valuable components such as fatty acids and glycerol also supports broader applications in industrial biotechnology, particularly in the development of sustainable and environmentally responsible solutions. On September 16, 2024, Biocatalysts Ltd. introduced Lipomod 70MDP, a next-generation lipase specifically designed for the efficient hydrolysis of plant-based oils. This cutting-edge enzyme is engineered to enhance yields and process efficiency in the oleochemical industry, offering a viable alternative to conventional chemical-based methods. The launch of Lipomod 70MDP highlights Biocatalysts' ongoing commitment to sustainable innovation and operational excellence. As enzymatic technologies continue to gain traction across food and industrial domains, lipase remains a key driver of growth, with products like Lipomod 70MDP reinforcing its strategic importance and future potential in the global food enzymes landscape.

Based on region, North America accounts for significant market share

North America holds a significant share in the food enzymes market, driven by the region's strong bakery, dairy, and beverage industries, along with rising consumer demand for clean-label and longer-lasting products. This growth is supported by continuous innovation and strategic collaborations. For instance, on August 13, 2025, IFF launched POWERFRESH ACE 2000, a next-generation fresh-keeping enzyme tailored to US industrial bakeries. The enzyme improves bread softness and resilience for up to 34 days, addressing consumer expectations for extended freshness while enhancing production efficiency. Similarly, on September 15, 2025, Brenntag Specialties expanded its exclusive partnership with Lallemand Bio-Ingredients to distribute the Nutrilife baking enzyme range in North America, building on their existing European collaboration. This partnership aims to bring clean-label, high-performance enzyme solutions to the US. and Canadian markets, backed by Brenntag's distribution strength and Lallemand's fermentation expertise. These strategic initiatives reflect North America's central role in the global food enzymes market, where innovation, consumer trends, and industrial efficiency converge to drive sustained market leadership and long-term growth opportunities.

The report profiles key players such as International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (US), dsm-firmenich (Switzerland), Kerry Group plc (Ireland), Advanced Enzyme Technologies (India), Aumgene Biosciences (India), Amano Enzyme Inc. (Japan), Associated British Foods plc (England), and Novonesis Group (Denmark).

Recent Developments in the Food Enzymes Industry :



March 2025: dsm-firmenich launched MaxirenEVO, a next-generation coagulant enzyme designed to enhance cheese texture, taste, yield, and processing flexibility. MaxirenEVO precisely targets αs1 casein, improving curd formation, moisture distribution, and emulsification, while maintaining structure throughout shelf life. The enzyme also boosts meltability, flavor development, and overall cheese quality, enabling higher yields and supporting sustainable production. This innovation provides cheesemakers with greater operational efficiency and the ability to deliver consistent, premium-quality cheeses across a variety of applications.

November 2024: IFF launched TEXSTAR, an advanced enzymatic solution designed to transform the texture of fresh fermented dairy and plant-based products. TEXSTAR delivers creamy, velvety textures without added stabilizers, reduces sugar content during fermentation, and improves taste in plant-based products. The enzyme also offers a sustainable alternative to crop-based texturants, lowering Scope 3 emissions and mitigating price fluctuations. This innovation provides manufacturers with enhanced product quality and operational efficiency.

November 2024: MaterioBiocatalysts Ltd launched the PlantPro enzyme range to address key challenges in the plant-based food industry. The new enzymes enhance taste, texture, and functionality in plant-based beverages, meat, and cheese alternatives. Highlighting innovation, the PlantPro 726L enzyme boosts umami flavor naturally, improving sensory appeal without artificial additives. This launch empowers manufacturers to create premium, clean-label plant-based products that meet rising consumer demand and stand out in a competitive marketn Beryllium & Composites (subsidiary of Materion Corporation) partnered with Liquidmetal Technologies Inc. and other Certified Liquidmetal Partners to use their alloy production technologies to provide high-quality products and support services to their customers. March 2024: Kerry launched Biobake Fibre, an innovative enzyme solution for rye, rye-wheat, and wholemeal bakery products in Europe. The enzyme enhances bread volume by up to 24% and softness by up to 55%, while maintaining dough processability and slicing quality.

