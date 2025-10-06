Medical Device Manufacturing Equipment (By Production) Market Worth $27.80 Billion By 2030 With 7.6% CAGR

MENAFN - GetNews)



Browse 354 market data Tables and 51 Figures spread through 348 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Medical Device Manufacturing Equipment (by Production) Market by Type (Material Processing, Sterilization & Cleaning Equipment), Application (Consumables & Disposables), End User (OEMs, Contract Manufacturing Organizations) - Global Forecast to 2030" View detailed Table of Content here -

The global medical device manufacturing equipment market valued at US$18.0 billion in 2024, stood at US$19.24 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 7.6% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$27.80 billion by the end of the period. The medical device manufacturing equipment (by production) market is driven by advancements in automation, robotics, and precision machining, along with increasing demand for high-quality, regulatory-compliant devices. Growth is restrained by high capital investment requirements, stringent regulatory standards, and supply chain complexities. Key opportunities exist in emerging markets with rising healthcare infrastructure investments, adoption of additive manufacturing/3D printing for customized devices, and integration of digital technologies like IoT and AI, enabling efficient, scalable, and flexible production to meet global demand.

By product, Material processing equipment is estimated to account for the largest market share as it is fundamental to shaping, cutting, welding, and assembling medical devices with high precision and reliability. Growing demand for minimally invasive devices, stringent quality standards, and the need for automation in production further strengthen its dominance, making it indispensable across diverse medical device manufacturing applications worldwide.

By production, Consumables & disposables is estimated to be the largest market as they are essential in every stage of medical device manufacturing, ensuring sterility, precision, and regulatory compliance. Their recurring demand, single-use nature, and critical role in maintaining production efficiency and safety drive consistent growth, making them a dominant and irreplaceable segment within the medical device manufacturing equipment (by production) market.

By geography , Europe holds the largest market share due to its strong base of established medical device OEMs, advanced manufacturing infrastructure, and stringent regulatory standards that drive adoption of high-quality equipment. Significant R&D investments, supportive government initiatives, and high healthcare expenditure further reinforce Europe's leadership in the medical device manufacturing equipment (by production) market, ensuring consistent demand and technological advancements.

Prominent players in the medical device manufacturing equipment (by production) market are STERIS (US), Nordson Corporation (US), ENGEL (Austria), Zeiss Group (Germany), Multivac (Germany), Coherent Corp. (US), KUKA AG (Germany), ABB (Switzerland), TRUMPF (Germany), OC Oerlikon Management AG (Switzerland), Arburg (Germany), Stratasys Ltd (US), Plasmatreat (Germany), Nikon Corporation (Japan), and Mitutoyo Corporation (Japan), among others.

ABB (Switzerland):

ABB (Switzerland) holds a significant market share in the medical device manufacturing equipment (production) market due to its strong expertise in automation, robotics, and digital solutions that enhance precision and efficiency in device production. The company's advanced robotic arms and automation platforms are widely adopted by medical device manufacturers for assembly, packaging, and cleanroom-compatible processes, ensuring compliance with strict regulatory standards. ABB's focus on Industry 4.0 and smart factory solutions allows manufacturers to achieve higher throughput and cost optimization. Additionally, ABB's global service network and strong presence in regulated markets strengthen customer trust and sustain its leadership position.

STERIS (US)

STERIS (US) secures the second-largest market share in the medical device manufacturing equipment (production) market due to its strong specialization in sterilization, contamination control, and cleanroom solutions-critical aspects of medical device production. The company provides advanced sterilizers, washers, and decontamination systems that ensure product safety and regulatory compliance across global manufacturing facilities. Its integration of automation with cleaning and sterilization equipment streamlines production workflows and minimizes downtime. With a global customer base, robust after-sales services, and proven expertise in meeting FDA and ISO standards, STERIS plays a pivotal role in supporting reliable and efficient medical device manufacturing operations worldwide.

Zeiss Group (Germany)

Zeiss Group (Germany) holds the third-largest market share in the medical device manufacturing equipment (production) market due to its unmatched expertise in precision optics, metrology, and quality assurance solutions. The company's coordinate measuring machines, optical inspection systems, and microscopy technologies are vital for ensuring dimensional accuracy and compliance in medical device production. Zeiss's strong reputation for delivering high-precision equipment enables manufacturers to meet strict regulatory requirements and maintain product consistency. Its global reach, continuous innovation in optical and measurement technologies, and integration of digital solutions have further solidified its position as a trusted partner in the medical device production value chain.

