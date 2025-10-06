Mckaylawtx Fights 18 Wheeler Truck Accidents By Finding FMCSA Violations By Truck Drivers And Trucking Companies In Texas

MENAFN - GetNews)



"McKay Law fights trucking companies who negligently violate FMCSA regulations in Texas to protect victims of catastrophic 18 wheeler truck accidents in Texas"When an 18-wheeler truck causes a catastrophic accident on Texas highways, determining liability extends far beyond typical traffic laws. The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) establishes comprehensive regulations that govern every aspect of commercial trucking operations-from driver qualifications and hours of service to vehicle maintenance and cargo securement. These federal standards serve as the legal benchmark for evaluating negligence in Texas truck accident cases.

What to Do After a Catastrophic Texas Truck Accident

If you or a loved one has suffered catastrophic injury in an 18-wheeler truck accident in Texas:

1. Seek Immediate Medical Attention: Your health and safety are the first priority

2. Contact McKay Law PLLC Immediately: Call 903-INJURED (903-465-8733) or 469-536-8478 for 24/7 emergency response

3. Preserve Evidence: If possible, photograph the accident scene, obtain driver and company information, and identify witnesses

4. Avoid Recorded Statements: Do not provide recorded statements to trucking company insurance adjusters without legal representation

5. Document Everything: Keep records of all medical treatment, expenses, and how injuries impact your daily life

The FMCSA Violation Investigation Process

When McKay Law PLLC accepts a catastrophic truck accident case, the firm implements a comprehensive FMCSA violation investigation:

Phase 1: Immediate Preservation (Hours 1-24)

· Issue evidence preservation demands

· Deploy Rapid Response Investigative Team to accident scene

· Identify trucking company, driver, and applicable insurance carriers

· Research company safety history in federal databases

Phase 2: Document Collection (Days 1-30)

· Obtain ELD data and logbooks

· Secure maintenance and inspection records

· Acquire driver qualification file

· Collect dispatch records and communications

· Identify and interview witnesses

Phase 3: Expert Analysis (Days 30-90)

· Retain trucking industry experts to analyze regulatory compliance

· Conduct accident reconstruction

· Evaluate Hours of Service compliance

· Assess maintenance program adequacy

· Determine driver qualification deficiencies

Phase 4: Liability Development (Days 90+)

· Compile comprehensive violation evidence

· Develop negligence theories

· Prepare demonstrative evidence

· Calculate full economic and non-economic damages

· Initiate settlement negotiations or litigation

Protecting Texas Families from Negligent Trucking Companies

The commercial trucking industry transports essential goods across Texas, but when companies prioritize profit over safety and violate FMCSA regulations, they transform highways into danger zones. Catastrophic truck accidents caused by regulatory violations are entirely preventable-they result from conscious corporate decisions to cut corners, push drivers beyond safe limits, and defer necessary maintenance.

Texas families deserve accountability when these decisions cause devastating injuries or death. FMCSA regulations exist specifically to prevent catastrophic accidents, and violations of these rules should result in meaningful consequences that deter future non-compliance.

McKay Law PLLC stands ready to hold negligent trucking companies accountable, secure maximum compensation for injury victims, and protect Texas families from companies that view safety regulations as optional suggestions rather than mandatory requirements.

