Salento Steakhouse At Silverleaf Brings Elevated Dining To St. Johns, FL
Guests at this St. Johns restaurant can expect more than just exceptional food. The menu features premium cuts of steak cooked to perfection, shareable starters, homemade salads, empanadas, corn cakes, soups, and a selection of house specialties rooted in tradition. To complement the cuisine, the bar program offers a curated list of wines, handcrafted cocktails, and local favorites.
“At Salento Steakhouse, we wanted to create a restaurant where the community feels at home while enjoying world-class flavors,” said the staff of Salento Steakhouse.“Our mission is to bring people together over delicious food in a relaxed yet stylish setting right here in St. Johns.”
The thoughtfully designed space combines modern elegance with comfortable touches, including both indoor and outdoor seating ideal for family gatherings, date nights, happy hour, or group celebrations. Conveniently located in Silverleaf, this St. Johns restaurant offers easy access for nearby residents seeking a refined yet approachable dining option close to home.
With its commitment to quality ingredients, exceptional service, and a warm atmosphere, Salento Steakhouse has quickly become a standout in the St. Johns restaurant scene. Whether you're stopping by for a weekday dinner, weekend celebration, or a special occasion, Salento Steakhouse delivers an unforgettable dining experience.
About Salento Steakhouse
Salento Steakhouse, located in the Silverleaf community of St. Johns, FL, offers an elevated take on traditional steakhouse dining with a neighborhood feel. The restaurant specializes in expertly grilled steaks, shareable starters, fresh salads, and handcrafted cocktails. With a welcoming atmosphere and stylish space, Salento Steakhouse is the perfect spot for families, friends, and food lovers in the area.
