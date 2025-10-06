Myelofibrosis Market Overview: Epidemiology, Therapies, And Key Players Include Abbvie, Morphosys, Geron, Bristol Myers Squibb, Kartos Therapeutics, Karyopharm Therapeutics, NS Pharma, Galecto Biotech

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Myelofibrosis Market"The Myelofibrosis Market Size in the 7MM is expected to grow from USD 2,602 million in 2025 to USD 5,638 million in 2034.

Therapies such as JAKAFI/JAKAVI (ruxolitinib), INREBIC (fedratinib), XPOVIO (selinexor), RYTELO (imetelstat), REBLOZYL (luspatercept/ACE-536), and others are anticipated to drive growth in the Myelofibrosis market over the coming years.

DelveInsight has released a comprehensive report titled“Myelofibrosis – Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034,” offering detailed analysis of historical and projected epidemiology, as well as market trends for Myelofibrosis across the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Myelofibrosis Market Report:

In 2024, the myelofibrosis market across the seven major markets (7MM) was estimated at approximately USD 2.2 billion, with forecasts projecting continued growth through 2024–2034. The United States represented the largest portion, generating nearly USD 1.7 billion, considerably outpacing the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the UK, and Japan.

In June 2025, the FDA granted Fast Track designation to nuvisertib, a PIM1 kinase inhibitor from Sumitomo Pharma, for intermediate-to-high-risk myelofibrosis.

Among therapies, JAKAFI/JAKAVI (ruxolitinib) dominated the market in 2024, with a valuation of around USD 1.5 billion, establishing it as the leading treatment for myelofibrosis. JAK inhibitors have become the cornerstone of therapy, offering notable benefits in spleen volume reduction, symptom management, and quality of life, particularly for patients with advanced disease.

Currently approved JAK inhibitors primarily target JAK2, though their molecular profiles differ:



JAKAFI – dual JAK1/JAK2 inhibitor

INREBIC – selective JAK2 inhibitor, spares JAK1, also inhibits FLT3

VONJO – targets JAK2, spares JAK1, and inhibits FLT3, IRAK, ACVR1 OJJAARA – JAK1/JAK2 and ACVR1 inhibitor, mainly for myelofibrosis with anemia

These distinct mechanisms contribute to varied clinical outcomes and tolerability across patient subgroups. JAKAFI continues to be in high demand and is expected to maintain its market leadership as the standard of care. According to Incyte, myelofibrosis will remain the largest indication for JAKAFI until its use in polycythemia vera expands.

However, patent expirations pose a challenge: JAKAFI's patents are set to expire in 2027 (Novartis) and 2028 (Incyte), paving the way for generic competition. To sustain its market position, Incyte is exploring combination therapies with novel agents to extend JAKAFI's clinical utility.

Emerging therapies targeting non-JAK pathways offer promising alternatives, including:



Imetelstat – telomerase inhibitor

Navtemadlin – MDM2 protein inhibitor Pelabresib – BET inhibitor

These investigational agents aim to address unmet needs, particularly for patients who are resistant, intolerant, or have suboptimal responses to JAK inhibitors.

The evolving myelofibrosis treatment landscape presents significant opportunities for innovation, especially in developing therapies for lower-risk patients, advancing first-line treatments for intermediate-to-high-risk individuals, and addressing cytopenias, a major unmet clinical need.

In 2024, the total number of prevalent myelofibrosis cases across the 7MM was estimated at around 55,900, with numbers expected to rise over the 2020–2034 forecast period. Within the EU4 and UK, Germany reported the highest number of diagnosed cases, followed by Spain, while the UK had the lowest prevalence that year.

Key companies actively developing new myelofibrosis therapies include AbbVie, Morphosys, Geron, Bristol Myers Squibb, Kartos Therapeutics, Karyopharm Therapeutics, NS Pharma, Galecto Biotech, Actuate Therapeutics, Merck, Menarini Group, Telios Pharma, Disc Medicine, Syntara, Sumitomo Pharma, Incyte, and others.

Promising therapies in the pipeline include JAKAFI/JAKAVI (ruxolitinib), INREBIC (fedratinib), XPOVIO (selinexor), RYTELO (imetelstat), REBLOZYL (luspatercept/ACE-536), among others.

Myelofibrosis Overview

Myelofibrosis is a rare type of blood cancer characterized by the buildup of scar tissue (fibrosis) in the bone marrow, which impairs its ability to produce healthy blood cells. It is classified within a broader group of blood cancers called myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs), in which blood-forming cells grow and function abnormally.

When myelofibrosis develops independently, without a preceding disorder, it is termed primary myelofibrosis. It can also occur as a progression of other MPNs, such as polycythemia vera or essential thrombocythemia, in which case it is known as secondary myelofibrosis-sometimes specified as post-polycythemia vera myelofibrosis or post-essential thrombocythemia myelofibrosis.

The disease often progresses slowly and may be asymptomatic initially, frequently detected through routine blood tests. As fibrosis worsens, the bone marrow's ability to produce normal blood cells declines, leading to the hallmark clinical manifestations of the condition.

Several gene mutations have been linked to myelofibrosis, most commonly JAK2, with CALR and MPL mutations also observed in some patients. A subset of patients may not carry any known mutations.

Common signs and symptoms include:



Anemia

Enlarged liver and spleen (hepatosplenomegaly)

Systemic symptoms such as fatigue, night sweats, low-grade fever, and unintentional weight loss (cachexia) Other complications including bone pain, splenic infarction, itching (pruritus), extramedullary hematopoiesis, thrombosis, and bleeding issues

These manifestations highlight the complex, multi-systemic nature of myelofibrosis and emphasize the importance of ongoing monitoring and targeted management.

Myelofibrosis Market Outlook

Therapeutic options for myelofibrosis are limited, with allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation remaining the only potentially curative approach, though it is suitable for only a small subset of patients. For many years, JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) was the sole approved therapy for intermediate- to high-risk myelofibrosis, until INREBIC (fedratinib) received FDA approval in August 2019. Clinical studies indicate that ruxolitinib and fedratinib have similar efficacy, although their safety profiles differ, with fedratinib carrying a black box warning due to the risk of encephalopathy.

In February 2022, the FDA approved VONJO (pacritinib) for patients with intermediate- or high-risk primary or secondary myelofibrosis who have severely low platelet counts (

Although JAK inhibitors remain the standard of care for intermediate- and high-risk patients and have significantly improved symptom control and quality of life, they are not curative. A substantial unmet need persists to enhance the depth and durability of treatment responses while minimizing treatment-related toxicities. In response, several companies are developing therapies with novel mechanisms of action, aiming to improve outcomes either as second-line options when JAK inhibitors fail or in combination with JAK inhibitors for treatment-naïve patients.

Marketed Myelofibrosis Drugs



JAKAFI/JAKAVI (ruxolitinib): Incyte/Novartis INREBIC (fedratinib): Bristol Myers Squibb

Myelofibrosis Emerging Drugs



XPOVIO (selinexor): Karyopharm Therapeutics

RYTELO (imetelstat): Geron Corporation REBLOZYL (luspatercept/ACE-536): Bristol Myers Squibb

Scope of the Myelofibrosis Market Report



Study Period: 2020-2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Myelofibrosis Companies: Abbvie, Morphosys, Geron, Bristol Myers Squibb, Kartos Therapeutics, Karyopharm Therapeutics, Ns Pharma, Galecto Biotech, Actuate Therapeutics, Merck, Menarini Group, Telios Pharma, Disc Medicine, Syntara, Sumitomo Pharma, Incyte, and others

Myelofibrosis Therapies: JAKAFI/JAKAVI (ruxolitinib), INREBIC (fedratinib), XPOVIO (selinexor), RYTELO (imetelstat), REBLOZYL (luspatercept/ACE-536), and others.

Myelofibrosis Therapeutic Assessment: Myelofibrosis current marketed and Myelofibrosis emerging therapies

Myelofibrosis Market Dynamics: Myelofibrosis market drivers and Myelofibrosis market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Myelofibrosis Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Myelofibrosis Market Access and Reimbursement

Key benefits of the Myelofibrosis Market Report:

The Myelofibrosis market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Myelofibrosis Epidemiology and Myelofibrosis market in the 7MM (the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan).

The Myelofibrosis market report provides insights into the current and emerging therapies.

The Myelofibrosis market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7MM.

The Myelofibrosis market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Myelofibrosis market.

Table of Contents

1. Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. SWOT analysis

4. Myelofibrosis Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Myelofibrosis Market Overview at a Glance

6. Myelofibrosis Disease Background and Overview

7. Myelofibrosis Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Myelofibrosis

9. Myelofibrosis Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Unmet Needs

11. Myelofibrosis Emerging Therapies

12. Myelofibrosis Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Myelofibrosis Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Market drivers

16. Market barriers

17. Appendix

18. Myelofibrosis Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

