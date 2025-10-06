Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Market: Epidemiology, Therapies, And Key Players Include Travere Therapeutics, Dimerix, Goldfinch Bio, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Chinook Therapeutics, Inc., Ge

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Market"The Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Market is poised for positive growth throughout the forecast period (2023–2034) due to approval of potential drugs.

Therapies such as LEQVIO (Inclisiran), Olpasiran (AMG 890), and others are anticipated to drive growth in the FSGS market in the coming years.

DelveInsight has published a comprehensive report titled“Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis – Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034,” providing detailed analysis of historical and projected epidemiology and market trends for FSGS across the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Discover about the Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis market report

Some of the key facts of the Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Market Report:



The Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) market is projected to experience steady growth from 2023 to 2034, driven largely by the anticipated approval of emerging therapies.

In May 2025, the FDA accepted Travere Therapeutics' supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for the traditional approval of sparsentan (FILSPARI) for FSGS, supported by robust results from the Phase 3 DUPLEX and Phase 2 DUET trials.

According to DelveInsight, the United States accounts for the largest share of diagnosed FSGS cases within the 7MM, representing roughly 46.96% of total cases, followed by Japan with about 14.83% of cases in 2022. Research indicates that FSGS is more prevalent in males than females across the 7MM, potentially due to hormonal, genetic, or environmental factors.

In 2022, the FSGS treatment market in the 7MM was dominated by statins, Ezetimibe/Bempedoic Acid combinations, and PCSK9 inhibitors, collectively generating nearly USD 23 million in revenue. Among the EU4 and the UK, Germany reported the highest number of diagnosed FSGS cases (~5 million), followed by France and Italy, while Spain had the lowest prevalence.

DelveInsight's 2022 analysis also highlighted gender-specific prevalence, showing that males accounted for around 40% of diagnosed cases, whereas females represented about 60%.

Key companies developing therapies for FSGS include Travere Therapeutics, Dimerix, Goldfinch Bio, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Chinook Therapeutics, Genentech, Complexa, Imara, ZyVersa, Boehringer Ingelheim, Eli Lilly, and others, all working to advance treatment options. Promising therapies in the pipeline include LEQVIO (Inclisiran), Olpasiran (AMG 890), and additional candidates aimed at improving outcomes for FSGS patients.

Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Overview

Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) is a kidney disorder marked by scarring (sclerosis) that affects specific portions (focal) of the glomeruli, the tiny filtering units responsible for removing waste and excess fluid from the blood to produce urine.

Common signs and symptoms of FSGS include proteinuria (excess protein in the urine), edema (swelling in areas such as the eyes, hands, feet, and abdomen, often causing sudden weight gain), low blood albumin levels, high cholesterol, elevated blood pressure, and in some cases, an increased risk of blood clots.

Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Market Outlook

Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) is a complex kidney disorder often associated with conditions such as coronary artery disease (CAD), peripheral artery disease (PAD), and cerebrovascular disease, all of which are commonly linked to atherosclerosis. Its development is influenced by genetic predisposition, lifestyle factors, and pre-existing health conditions. Treatment approaches vary depending on disease severity, with the main goal being to manage symptoms and slow disease progression. Early interventions typically emphasize lifestyle modifications, including stress management, regular exercise, dietary adjustments, and smoking cessation, which can enhance medication effectiveness and reduce cardiovascular risk, improving overall patient outcomes.

As the FSGS treatment landscape evolves, Olpasiran, currently in Phase III clinical trials, shows promise as a targeted therapy. Its expected launch is anticipated to drive significant growth in the FSGS market across the 7MM, with the market projected to reach approximately USD 837 million by 2034.

In 2022, the FSGS market across the 7MM was valued at around USD 734 million, with steady growth expected throughout the forecast period. Among these regions, Japan accounted for the largest share, contributing nearly 46% of total FSGS drug sales in 2022.

Discover how the Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis market is rising in the coming years @

Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Emerging Drugs

Olpasiran (AMG 890): Amgen Inc.

Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Marketed Drugs

LEQVIO (Inclisiran): Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation

Scope of the Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Market Report



Study Period: 2020-2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Companies: Travere Therapeutics, Dimerix, Goldfinch Bio, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Chinook Therapeutics, Inc., Genentech, Complexa, Imara, ZyVersa, Boehringer Ingelheim, Eli Lilly and Company, and others

Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Therapies: LEQVIO (Inclisiran), Olpasiran (AMG 890), and others.

Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Therapeutic Assessment: Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis current marketed and Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis emerging therapies

Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Market Dynamics: Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis market drivers and Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Market Access and Reimbursement

To know what's more in our Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis report, visit

Key benefits of the Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Market Report:

The Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Epidemiology and Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis market in the 7MM (the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan).

The Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis market report provides insights into the current and emerging therapies.

The Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7MM.

The Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis market.

Got queries? Click here to know more about the Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis market Landscape

Table of Contents

1. Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. SWOT analysis

4. Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Market Overview at a Glance

6. Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Disease Background and Overview

7. Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis

9. Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Unmet Needs

11. Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Emerging Therapies

12. Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Market drivers

16. Market barriers

17. Appendix

18. Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

Click here to read more about Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Market Outlook 2034

Related Reports:

Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Pipeline Insights, DelveInsight

"Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Pipeline Insight, 2024" report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenarios and growth prospects across the Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis market. A detailed picture of the Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis pipeline landscape is provided, which includes the disease overview and Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis treatment guidelines.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.