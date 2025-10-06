403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Tuxcare's Head Of Developer Relations Presents At Devoxx Belgium 2025
EINPresswire/ -- TuxCare, a global innovator in securing open source, today announced that Baruch Sadogursky, Head of Developer Relations, serves as a speaker at Devoxx Belgium 2025, a premier developer conference that brings together thousands of developers, architects, and technology professionals from around the world to explore the latest in software development, innovation, and open source technologies. The event takes place today through October 12, 2025 at the Kinepolis Antwerpen, in Antwerp, Belgium.
Today, from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. in Room 6, Sadogursky presented a joint session with Viktor Gamov titled “RoboCoders: Judgment Day – AI IDEs Face Off.” Unlike traditional code assistants that provide suggestions or guidance, AI-driven IDEs like Cursor and Windsurf promise to act as full-fledged agents capable of handling entire workflows. In this live showdown, Sadogursky put that promise to the test by challenging these tools to build a smart light bulb controller – something never developed before.
For more information on the session, visit:
Sadogursky will also present a session titled “It’s Fine Actually: Doing Better in Legacy Java” in Room 8 from 1:50 to 2:40 p.m. on Thursday, October 9. Legacy isn’t going away, but staying with Java 8 or 11 does not have to mean suffering, and it certainly does not mean giving up on good engineering. In this talk, Sadogursky will walk attendees through four practical ways to improve legacy Java projects: writing cleaner, more modern-feeling code despite older language versions; adding structure, testability, and confidence without a complete rewrite; gaining performance and efficiency while sticking with the current runtime.
For more information on the session, visit:
About TuxCare
TuxCare is on a mission to reduce the risk of cyber exploitation while making it easier for enterprises to get the most from their open-source technologies. Through its automated rebootless vulnerability patching solutions, end-of-life security offerings, and enterprise-grade support for AlmaLinux, TuxCare empowers thousands of organizations to protect themselves while leveraging the most advanced enterprise security solutions on the market today. The world’s largest enterprises, government agencies, service providers, universities, and research institutions are protected by TuxCare on over one million workloads and growing. For more information, go to .
Today, from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. in Room 6, Sadogursky presented a joint session with Viktor Gamov titled “RoboCoders: Judgment Day – AI IDEs Face Off.” Unlike traditional code assistants that provide suggestions or guidance, AI-driven IDEs like Cursor and Windsurf promise to act as full-fledged agents capable of handling entire workflows. In this live showdown, Sadogursky put that promise to the test by challenging these tools to build a smart light bulb controller – something never developed before.
For more information on the session, visit:
Sadogursky will also present a session titled “It’s Fine Actually: Doing Better in Legacy Java” in Room 8 from 1:50 to 2:40 p.m. on Thursday, October 9. Legacy isn’t going away, but staying with Java 8 or 11 does not have to mean suffering, and it certainly does not mean giving up on good engineering. In this talk, Sadogursky will walk attendees through four practical ways to improve legacy Java projects: writing cleaner, more modern-feeling code despite older language versions; adding structure, testability, and confidence without a complete rewrite; gaining performance and efficiency while sticking with the current runtime.
For more information on the session, visit:
About TuxCare
TuxCare is on a mission to reduce the risk of cyber exploitation while making it easier for enterprises to get the most from their open-source technologies. Through its automated rebootless vulnerability patching solutions, end-of-life security offerings, and enterprise-grade support for AlmaLinux, TuxCare empowers thousands of organizations to protect themselves while leveraging the most advanced enterprise security solutions on the market today. The world’s largest enterprises, government agencies, service providers, universities, and research institutions are protected by TuxCare on over one million workloads and growing. For more information, go to .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Chain Announces $100,000 Community Rewards For Creators, Yappers, And Brand Evangelists
- Cryptolists Recognised As“Crypto Affiliate Of The Year” At SBC's Affiliate Leaders Awards 2025
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- 0G Labs Launches Aristotle Mainnet With Largest Day-One Ecosystem For Decentralized AI
- Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding Campaign With €3.6M Raised, Reflecting Growing Demand For Regulated Cryptofinance Solutions
- Daytrading Publishes New Study Showing 70% Of Viral Finance Tiktoks Are Misleading
CommentsNo comment