New Freeman Trends Report Reveals What Really Matters To Attendees - And It's The X Factor That Makes The Experience

Dallas, TX, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freeman, the global leader in events, has released its latest Trends Report,"" revealing a powerful insight for organizers: attendees don't come for the spectacle-they come to accomplish their goals. And when they do, they're far more likely to return.

In collaboration with IMEX, Freeman leveraged IMEX's global community to gather insights from its members. The report reveals a growing gap between what organizers think attendees want and what attendees actually value. While planners often invest in entertainment, ambiance, and emotional engagement, attendees are focused on learning, networking, and discovering new products.

The report, based on a survey of over 2,600 attendees and organizers, reveals a growing gap between what organizers think attendees want and what attendees actually value.

“The experience isn't the main event, it's the X factor,” said Ken Holsinger, SVP of Strategy at Freeman.“Attendees are looking for meaningful outcomes. The moments they remember most aren't about spectacle, they're about substance. Whether it's discovering a new product, gaining insight from a session, or making a valuable connection, experience amplifies the goals they came to achieve.”

Key Findings:

Peak moments drive loyalty

Attendees who experience a“peak moment”-a standout, goal-aligned experience-are 85% more likely to return . Yet only 40% say they've had one, while 78% of organizers believe they're delivering them.

Experience amplifies outcomes

Attendees rarely attend for experience alone. Instead, they come to learn something , meet people , or discover solutions . Experience is what turns those goals into memorable moments.

Hands-on beats high-gloss

61% of attendees define immersive experiences as hands-on product interaction . Organizers often overinvest in multi-sensory environments and underdeliver on practical engagement.

Substance over spectacle

Organizers cite keynotes, galas, and surprise elements as peak moments. Attendees point to vendor relationships (41%) , learning (20%) , and networking (19%) -experiences that help them achieve business objectives.

Personalization unlocks the X factor

Attendees want help navigating the expo floor, choosing sessions, and meeting the right people. Organizers excel at personalizing badges and food , but fall short on what matters most.

Implications for Event Strategy

In a climate of economic uncertainty and shifting generational expectations, retention is the new ROI. The report urges organizers to rethink how they define and deliver experience-not as a standalone spectacle, but as a purposeful layer that amplifies attendee goals.

“The X factor isn't about creating a moment that looks good on Instagram,” said Holsinger.“It's about helping attendees walk away saying, 'That was worth it.'”

The full report,“Unpacking XLNC: Bringing the X factor to attendee experiences​,” is available for download here .

