Ellis Martin Report: Desert Mountain Energy Corp.'S (CVE:DME) Strategic Leap: Joining The Pentagon's Directed Energy Consortium
In this episode of The Ellis Martin Report and Money Talk Radio, host Ellis Martin speaks with Robert Rohlfing, CEO of Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (CVE:DME) (OTCMKTS:DMEHF) - a pioneer in helium and natural gas exploration and production.
Operating in New Mexico near Roswell, the company is advancing AI-driven extraction technology, forging long-term energy supply agreements, and integrating carbon capture into its operations - aligning clean energy with cutting-edge AI infrastructure.
Key Highlights
- Roswell AI Data Center Partnership: Desert Mountain Energy supplies natural gas to a major AI data facility near Roswell, NM - only 3.5 miles from the company's southernmost well.
- New $3.2M Non-Dilutive Funding: Financing from Roswell Information Park to construct a 14.5-mile, 8-inch gas pipeline connecting wells directly to the AI center.
- Massive Gas Storage Project: Engineering underway for a salt cavern capable of storing up to 3 billion cubic feet of gas - the thickest salt bed in a 40-mile radius.
- Carbon Capture Integration: Collaboration with the data center on $940M carbon capture solutions, using existing CO2 pipelines to build a sustainable AI-energy ecosystem.
- Legal Victory Restores Arizona Helium Operations: The Arizona Supreme Court upheld Desert Mountain Energy's position, clearing long-standing legal barriers around its Holbrook Helium Field, enabling full resumption of development.
- Helium 3 & 4 Focus: Insight into the rare helium-3 isotope market (~$96,000/kg) - crucial for defense, border security, and nuclear research.
- Strategic Defense Alignment: The company was accepted into the Joint Directed Energy Consortium (JDEC) - a Department of Defense initiative integrating Sandia, Los Alamos, and White Sands Missile Range - to support innovations in directed energy, photonics, and advanced materials.
Quote from Robert Rohlfing:
"We're building energy independence and sustainability into the AI infrastructure of tomorrow - right here in New Mexico."
To Listen to the Interview, please visit:
