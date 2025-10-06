Sitestream Wins Five-Year Saas Contract For Automated Traffic Enforcement Safety Device Program In Winchester, CT.

EINPresswire/ -- Sitestream LLC is partnering with the Town of Winchester, Connecticut to implement a full service, Software as a Service (SaaS) program, incorporating speed cameras in designated areas where evidence of chronic speeding is present. This contract will run for a five-year period and incorporates two optional two-year term renewals.

Since the passing of Connecticut HB5917, in June of 2023, Sitestream has been awarded five contracts to supply ATESD programs to cities and towns across the state. With a team of industry experts on staff, Sitestream will deliver to Winchester a turn-key solution, comprised of site analysis and justification, equipment installation, software implementation and ongoing program fulfillment and management.

“The impact of automated enforcement programs is often profound,” says Kristin Noble, co-founder of Sitestream. “At the end of the day, we are simply looking to slow vehicles down. It is human nature to slow down if you think you’re driving through an enforced area. Programs, like this one in Winchester, tackle the single biggest factor in road crashes everywhere, and that is speed”.

Winchester is expected to be operational with active speed cameras by the early part of 2026. Like all new programs in the state, the programs are under guidance from Connecticut Department of Transportation and the Office of the State Traffic Administration for justification, locations, and signage. After a 30-day warning period, citations will commence.

