EURUSD Forecast Today - 06/10: Euro Continues
- The Euro continues to try to rally against the US dollar, but at this point in time, it's likely that the market continues to see selling pressure just above. And quite frankly, this has been a very lackluster week for the Euro. We are approaching an area that I think we have to make a decision with the uptrend line that's coming into the picture. The 50-day EMA sitting just below the current area offers a bit of support as well. So, I'm paying close attention to this. The euro is going to have to basically put up or shut up pretty soon with threats against the U S dollar. One thing is for sure that since we have seen the FOMC press conference or the statement, you know, we just, we've seen the market do nothing but fall since then.
