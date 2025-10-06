BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

BitMine Immersion (BMNR) Announces ETH Holdings Exceeding 2.83 Million Tokens and Total Crypto and Cash Holdings of $13.4 Billion

06.10.2025 / 14:20 CET/CEST

BitMine now owns greater than 2% of the ETH token supply as it moves towards the 'Alchemy of 5%' BitMine leads Crypto treasury peers by both the velocity of raising crypto NAV per share and by the high trading liquidity of BMNR stock BitMine Crypto + Cash Holdings + "Moonshots" total $13.4 billion, including 2.83 million ETH Tokens, unencumbered cash of $456 million, and other crypto holdings BitMine is the 28th most traded stock in the US, trading $2.5 billion per day (5-day avg) BitMine remains supported by a premier group of institutional investors including ARK's Cathie Wood, MOZAYYX, Founders Fund, Bill Miller III, Pantera, Kraken, DCG, Galaxy Digital and personal investor Thomas "Tom" Lee to support BitMine's goal of acquiring 5% of ETH LAS VEGAS, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- (NYSE AMERICAN: BMNR) BitMine Immersion Technologies ("BitMine" or the "Company") a Bitcoin and Ethereum Network Company with a focus on the accumulation of Crypto for long term investment, today announced crypto BitMine crypto + cash + "moonshots" holdings totalling $13.4 billion.



As of October 5th at 1:00pm ET, the Company's crypto holdings are comprised of 2,830,151 ETH at $4,535 per ETH (Bloomberg), 192 Bitcoin (BTC), $113 million stake in Eightco Holdings (NASDAQ: ORBS) ("moonshots") and unencumbered cash of $456 million. BitMine crypto holdings reigns as the #1 Ethereum treasury and #2 global treasury, behind Strategy Inc (MSTR), which owns 640,031 BTC valued at $79 billion. BitMine remains the largest ETH treasury in the world. "We spent the past week in Singapore at Token2049 meeting with many leaders in the crypto and blockchain industry. The BitMine team sat down with Ethereum core developers and key ecosystem players and it is clear the community is focused on enabling Wall Street and AI to build the future on Ethereum. We remain confident that the two Supercycle investing narratives remain AI and crypto. Naturally, Ethereum remains the premier choice given its high reliability and 100% uptime. These two powerful macro cycles will play out over decades. Since ETH's price is a discount to the future, this bodes well for the token and is the reason BitMine's primary treasury asset is ETH," said Thomas "Tom" Lee of Fundstrat, Chairman of BitMine. "As we mentioned in our August Chairman's message, the power law benefits large holders of ETH, hence, we pursue the 'alchemy of 5%' of ETH." The GENIUS Act and SEC's Project Crypto are as transformational to financial services in 2025 as US action on August 15, 1971 ending Bretton Woods and the USD on the gold standard 54 years ago. This 1971 event was the catalyst for the modernization of Wall Street, creating the iconic Wall Street titans and financial and payment rails of today. These proved to be better investments than gold. "We continue to believe Ethereum is one of the biggest macro trades over the next 10-15 years," continued Lee. "Wall Street and AI moving onto the blockchain should lead to a greater transformation of today's financial system. And the majority of this is taking place on Ethereum." BitMine is now one of the most widely traded stocks in the US. According to data from Fundstrat, the stock has traded average daily dollar volume of $2.5 billion (5-day average, as of October 3, 2025), ranking #28 in the US, behind JPMorgan (rank #27) and ahead of Nike (rank #29) among 5,704 US-listed stocks (statista and Fundstrat research). "At BitMine, we are leading our crypto treasury peers by both the velocity of raising crypto NAV per share and by the high trading liquidity of our stock," said Lee. The company recently released a corporate presentation, which can be found here: The Chairman's message can be found here:

BitMine is a Bitcoin and Ethereum Network Company with a focus on the accumulation of Crypto for long term investment, whether acquired by our Bitcoin mining operations or from the proceeds of capital raising transactions. Company business lines include Bitcoin Mining, synthetic Bitcoin mining through involvement in Bitcoin mining, hashrate as a financial product, offering advisory and mining services to companies interested in earning Bitcoin denominated revenues, and general Bitcoin advisory to public companies. BitMine's operations are located in low-cost energy regions in Trinidad; Pecos, Texas; and Silverton, Texas. For additional details, follow on X:





Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." The statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. This document specifically contains forward-looking statements regarding progress and achievement of the Company's goals regarding ETH acquisition and staking, the long-term value of Ethereum, continued growth and advancement of the Company's Ethereum treasury strategy and the applicable benefits to the Company. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including BitMine's ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; BitMine's ability to finance its current business, Ethereum treasury operations and proposed future business; the competitive environment of BitMine's business; and the future value of Bitcoin and Ethereum. Actual future performance outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond BitMine's control, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of BitMine's Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 3, 2025, as well as all other SEC filings, as amended or updated from time to time. Copies of BitMine's filings with the SEC are available on the SEC's website at . BitMine undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law. Logo -



