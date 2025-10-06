India To Get Two New Airports In Delhi And Mumbai By October 2025

MENAFN - KNN India)India's aviation infrastructure is set for a major boost with the launch of two new airports - the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) and the Noida International Airport (NIA).

The move is part of the government's efforts to enhance air connectivity and ease congestion at existing airports in the country's busiest metro cities.

The Navi Mumbai International Airport is scheduled to open on October 8, 2025, followed by the Noida International Airport on October 30, 2025.

With these developments, both Delhi and Mumbai will become“multi-airport” cities, joining the ranks of major global hubs like London, New York, and Tokyo, which are served by more than one airport.

The addition of these airports is expected to significantly reduce passenger load at the already overburdened Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai.

This will allow airlines to operate more flights, introduce new routes, and provide better travel options and schedules for passengers.

The development is also expected to benefit airlines such as IndiGo, Air India, and Akasa Air, as they expand their domestic and international operations.

The improved airport infrastructure will likely encourage tourism, trade, and investment opportunities, further strengthening India's position as one of the fastest-growing aviation markets in the world.

However, experts have emphasised the need for efficient connectivity between the new and existing airports, along with better ground transportation and air traffic management systems.

If implemented effectively, these projects could transform India's air travel landscape, making it more passenger-friendly and globally competitive.

(KNN Bureau)