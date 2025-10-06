403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
161 Gaza Aid Flotilla Detainees Land In Greece
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Greece's foreign ministry said 161 nationals from 16 European countries landed in Athens on Monday after being expelled by Israel for taking part in a Gaza aid flotilla.
Israel on Monday deported more activists who were on the flotilla bound for the devastated Palestinian territory, including Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg.
The 45-vessel flotilla had been aiming to break an Israeli blockade to deliver aid to Gaza, where the United Nations says famine has taken hold after two years of devastating conflict.
"A special repatriation flight landed safely in Athens carrying the 27 Greek citizens who took part in the 'Global Sumud Flotilla'," the Greek foreign ministry said in a statement.
"This flight also facilitated the return of 134 nationals from 15 European countries," it added, without elaborating.
According to the Swedish branch of the Global Movement for Gaza, the deported Swedish nationals were on board the flight.
At Athens International Airport, activists unfurled a huge Palestinian flag in the arrivals hall and chanted "Freedom for Palestine" and "Long live the flotilla!", AFP reporters saw.
The Global Sumud flotilla departed from Barcelona in Spain in early September.
The vessels were boarded by the Israeli navy off Egypt and the Gaza Strip between October 1 and 3.
The ships were forcibly diverted to the Israeli port of Ashdod. According to Israeli police, more than 470 people aboard the flotilla boats were arrested.
The first deportations began on October 2 and currently 138 flotilla participants remain in detention in Israel, the foreign ministry told AFP aid flotilla Global Sumud Flotilla
Israel on Monday deported more activists who were on the flotilla bound for the devastated Palestinian territory, including Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg.
The 45-vessel flotilla had been aiming to break an Israeli blockade to deliver aid to Gaza, where the United Nations says famine has taken hold after two years of devastating conflict.
"A special repatriation flight landed safely in Athens carrying the 27 Greek citizens who took part in the 'Global Sumud Flotilla'," the Greek foreign ministry said in a statement.
"This flight also facilitated the return of 134 nationals from 15 European countries," it added, without elaborating.
According to the Swedish branch of the Global Movement for Gaza, the deported Swedish nationals were on board the flight.
At Athens International Airport, activists unfurled a huge Palestinian flag in the arrivals hall and chanted "Freedom for Palestine" and "Long live the flotilla!", AFP reporters saw.
The Global Sumud flotilla departed from Barcelona in Spain in early September.
The vessels were boarded by the Israeli navy off Egypt and the Gaza Strip between October 1 and 3.
The ships were forcibly diverted to the Israeli port of Ashdod. According to Israeli police, more than 470 people aboard the flotilla boats were arrested.
The first deportations began on October 2 and currently 138 flotilla participants remain in detention in Israel, the foreign ministry told AFP aid flotilla Global Sumud Flotilla
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BC.GAME News Backs Deccan Gladiators As Title Sponsor In 2025 Abu Dhabi T10 League
- Solotto Launches As Solana's First-Ever Community-Powered On-Chain Lottery
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Solo Leveling Levels Up: Korean Billion-Dollar Megafranchise Goes Onchain With Story
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reaches 50% Completion In Phase 6
- Nigel Farage To Headline At UK's Flagship Web3 Conference Zebu Live 2025
CommentsNo comment