Doha, Qatar: As excitement builds ahead of the FORMULA 1 QATAR AIRWAYS QATAR GRAND PRIX 2025, Lusail International Circuit (LIC) is thrilled to announce that globally acclaimed rock band Metallica will light up the Lusail Live stage on Sunday, November 30, 2025.

Metallica's headline show promises to deliver an unforgettable night for fans, combining world-class entertainment off-track with world-class racing on track.

Formed in 1981 by vocalist/guitarist James Hetfield and drummer Lars Ulrich and including guitarist Kirk Hammett and bassist Robert Trujillo, Metallica has become one of the most influential and successful rock bands in history, selling nearly 125 million albums worldwide and generating more than 17 billion streams while playing to millions of fans on all seven continents-more than 1.3 million of whom belong to the band's fiercely loyal and consistently growing Fifth Member fan club.

Metallica's catalog of multi-platinum studio albums includes Kill 'Em All, Ride the Lightning, Master of Puppets, ...And Justice for All, Metallica (commonly referred to as The Black Album), Load, ReLoad, St. Anger, Death Magnetic, Hardwired...To Self-Destruct, and most recently, the Grammy-winning 72 Seasons, released April 14, 2023, on the band's own Blackened Recordings label. Metallica's awards and accolades include nine Grammy Awards, two American Music Awards, multiple MTV Video Music Awards, a 2009 induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and Sweden's Polar Music Prize. In 2017, Metallica established its own charitable foundation, All Within My Hands, to give back to communities that have supported the band.

To date, All Within My Hands' collective efforts have raised nearly $20 million since inception, including $11.4 million in grants to workforce education, $7.4 million to fight hunger globally, and $5.2 million donated to critical local services around the world. 100% of donations go directly to local organizations that the Foundation supports. As always, Metallica covers all administrative costs. Visit AllWithinMyHands for more information.

In build up to the electrifying concert, Sunday at the FORMULA 1 QATAR AIRWAYS QATAR GRAND PRIX will showcase the FIA Formula 2 Feature Race, followed by the highlight of the weekend, the Grand Prix. Additionally, fans attending the FORMULA 1 QATAR AIRWAYS QATAR GRAND PRIX, can catch Metallica live on Sunday night with a single-day Sunday General Admission ticket priced at QAR 500. Three-Day Grandstand tickets are also available in the North Grandstand (QAR 1,500), Turn 2 Grandstand (QAR 1,000), Turn 3 Grandstand (QAR 1,000; student price QAR 800), and the Turn 16 Grandstand (QAR 1,000; senior citizen price QAR 750).

Access to Metallica's performance is included with all ticket types.

Tickets are selling fast for Qatar's biggest motorsport and entertainment event. Fans can secure their spot by visiting href="" lcs .