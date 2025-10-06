Woodside Energy Honored As International Local Content Champion At African Energy Week (AEW) 2025

MENAFN - African Press Organization) CAPE TOWN, South Africa, October 6, 2025/APO Group/ --

Woodside Energy has been recognized as International Local Content Champion of the Year by African Energy Week 2025: Invest in African Energies, honoring its sustained commitment to building local capacity, fostering skills transfer and empowering communities across Africa. The award highlights the company's strategic efforts to ensure that local people and enterprises play a central role in delivering major energy projects.

A focal point of Woodside Energy's approach is the Sangomar offshore development in Senegal, where the company has partnered closely with state-owned energy company Petrosen to integrate local suppliers, strengthen industrial capacity and create lasting economic benefits for surrounding communities. According to Woodside, the subsea installation of the project's FPSO vessel was supported from Dakar and logistical supply services were provided by local businesses.

Woodside Energy's initiatives extend beyond project delivery, encompassing mentorship programs, skills-building workshops and ongoing support for local enterprises. These programs are designed to empower communities, equip professionals with internationally competitive skills, and embed lasting industrial capability, reflecting the company's commitment to sustainable and inclusive growth.

“Woodside Energy demonstrates how international companies can drive real, lasting change in Africa. Through the Sangomar project and its broader partnerships - and now, as the company advances to Phase 2 – Woodside has shown that investing in local talent, suppliers and industrial capacity is not just the right thing to do; it is essential for building a truly sustainable energy sector across the continent,” said NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber.

