GPB And The Georgia Department Of Behavioral Health And Developmental Disabilities Launch New Series Prevengers That Teaches Kids Problem-Solving Skills And How To Make Positive Life Choices

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Atlanta, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GPB and the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities (DBHDD) has launched Prevengers, an innovative new series that teaches kids problem-solving skills and how to make positive life choices.

The collaboration between the two organizations on Prevengers is an extension of the public service they provide to citizens throughout Georgia. GPB serves educators, students and families as the statewide provider of free, Georgia standards-aligned digital education content across all subject areas for the classroom, while DBHDD's Office of Prevention Services provides prevention leadership and services to improve the mental/emotional well-being of communities, families and individuals in Georgia.

Prevengers follows four kids – Aidan, Summer, Skyler and Lila – who help other kids when they need some friendly advice, whether it's a problem with confidence or a situation involving peer pressure. Along with their mentor, Ace the Cardinal, they travel around the world on their spaceship, the Cardinal 1, leaving the world a better place while learning their own lessons along the way.

“The Prevengers initiative is unleashing a new kind of heroism-teaching young people to pause, weigh risks, rewards and consequences, and choose the path that builds their future,” said Donna Dent, Assistant Director, DBHDD Office of Prevention Services.“Prevention is powerful, purposeful and helps Georgians find the courage to write a better story-one decision at a time.”

The 16-episode series launched with the release of the first three episodes. GPB and DBHDD are also collaborating on additional resources that will be correlated to each episode and expand on the topics covered.

“With Prevengers, we had the opportunity to use digital media thoughtfully to engage kids in learning that feels fun and relevant,” said GPB Vice President of Education Laura Evans.“It's exciting to create content that entertains while also giving kids the tools they need to navigate real-life challenges with empathy and confidence.”

Prevengers is available at gpb/prevengers . Viewers can also check out the series at GPB's education YouTube channel.

The complete list of episodes is below:

Episode #1 - The New Recruit

Meet the Prevengers, a group of kids just like you except for their spacecraft and teleportation abilities. Climb aboard The Cardinal 1, and meet Ace, their fearless feathered leader. Learn how the Prevengers search far and wide to find kids in need of their help, and learn how you can be a Prevengers, too!

Episode #2 - Hopeful Thinking

Aiden, Summer and Lila teach Kara that sometimes the most important voice you need to listen to is your very own.

Episode #3 - Just Be You

We learn how Lila became a Prevenger and see how Ace taught Lila to listen to her inner (singing) voice when making decisions.

Episode #4 - Quiz Wiz

Grad your buzzers as Ace the Cardinal tests our Prevengers on what they've learned. What have you learned about making the right choices? Test your knowledge with a couple rounds of QUIZ WIZ!

Episode #5 Empathy Tanks: Full

An argument aboard the Cardinal 1 has the Prevengers at odds. Can Lila and Skyler come together to solve their issues? With the help of Aiden and Summer, Prevengers learn how to take a deep breath, think it over and listen to each other.

Episode #6 - Summer Storms

The rest of the team learns how Summer joined the Prevengers, and Summer learns that sometimes teamwork can be more rewarding than winning.

Episode #7 - Seeing Red, Feeling Blue

Aiden and Skyler embark on their own mission. Can they help Jayden find the confidence to believe in himself?

Episode #8 - Harmony

Join the Prevengers as they sing“Harmony,” a song about learning to love yourself, trust others and make the world a better place for all.

Episode #9 - A Difficult Dilemma

On a very special episode of the Prevengers, Aiden and Summer help Logan out of a dangerous situation. Will he do something that he doesn't support or will he listen to the Prevengers and ask a trusted adult for help?

Episode #10 – Is There a Doctor on the Ship?

Lila must learn that sometimes we have to overcome our fears and trust adults who are there to help us.

Episode #11 - Red Prevenger Rising

Tough choices make capable leaders. Find out how Aidan joined the Prevengers' ranks, as we learn about the hardships of his past.

Episode #12 - Trust

The Prevengers teleport to a location Ace recommends and they weren't exactly expecting to see THIS upon arrival.

Episode #13 - To Bluer Skies

Skyler feels overwhelmed with all his obligations. Ace arrives just in time to teach him the importance of slowing down and taking breaks when you're feeling burned out.

Episode #14 - Between A Rock And A Hard Place

Skyler and Summer teleport to a rock-climbing gym to find a very scared Susie. With the help of the Prevengers, can Susie overcome her fears of heights and learn to take positive risks?

Episode #15 – System Overload

Oops! While trying to help as many kids as they can, Aidan and Lila break the ship! They learn a valuable lesson about not overloading your plate, slowing down, and focusing on one thing at a time.

Episode #16 – The Prevenger Way

Let's look back at the adventures the Prevengers have all had and rock out while doing it! Maybe the REAL Prevenger way is the friends we've made throughout the journey.

ABOUT GPB

GPB is a knowledge hub where Georgians of all ages can access a variety of free and trusted platforms that encourage lifelong learning and collaboration. Our nine television stations serve Georgia and significant portions of surrounding states with PBS and locally produced programming. GPB's 21 station radio network provides Georgia news, along with NPR news and informational content. GPB is also Georgia's digital media content provider for the classroom, offering free, Georgia standards-aligned content across all subject areas for educators, students and families. Visit for more information.

ABOUT DBHDD

The Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities (DBHDD) is the state agency that supports people with mental health needs, substance use disorders, and intellectual and developmental disabilities. Our vision is easy access to high-quality care that leads to a life of recovery and independence for the people we serve.

