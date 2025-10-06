Anshula Kapoor Thanks Sisters Janhvi & Khushi For Being Her 'Soft Place To Land'
The bride-to-be dropped a video on her IG of Janhvi tying a Paranda to her hair, while Khushi assisted her in the process.
Expressing her delight at the presence of Janhvi and Khushi on her special day, Anshula penned a sweet note saying, "Didn't know how much I needed their quiet kind of love until I had it. The kind that doesn't need words - just a hug at the right time, a hand that reaches to hold mine, a look that says“we've got you”. The kind that shows up softly, but stays loud in my heart..(sic)"
"My sounding boards, my built-in cheerleaders, my unspoken comfort. Thank you for being my soft place to land, always. ILY my @janhvikapoor @khushikapoor (white heart emoji)," she added.
Anshula added the "Tenu Sang Rakhna" track from Alia Bhatt's "Jigra" in the backdrop, signifying a close sibling bond.
For the unaware, Arjun and Anshula are Boney Kapoor's kids from his first wife, Mona Shourie, whereas Janhvi and Khushi are his daughters from his second marriage to the late actress Sridevi.
Boney got teary-eyed during daughter Anshula's engagement to Rohan Thakkar. During the ceremony, the producer lovingly kissed her hand, reflecting his pride and affection as Anshula embarked on a new journey.
He took to his Instagram and shared a couple of photos featuring him with his daughter during the Gor Dhana.
One of the monochrome pics had Boney planting a kiss on Anshula's hand, followed by a click of the producer sharing a warm hug with his daughter.
Siblings Janhvi, Khushi, and Arjun also appeared in some of the clicks.
“My darling daughter blessed to have you in our lives.” Boney Kapoor had previously written,“My precious daughter found a precious son in law for me love you my bachha all my blessings and happiness to you both forever," Boney penned the caption.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Chain Announces $100,000 Community Rewards For Creators, Yappers, And Brand Evangelists
- Cryptolists Recognised As“Crypto Affiliate Of The Year” At SBC's Affiliate Leaders Awards 2025
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- 0G Labs Launches Aristotle Mainnet With Largest Day-One Ecosystem For Decentralized AI
- Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding Campaign With €3.6M Raised, Reflecting Growing Demand For Regulated Cryptofinance Solutions
- Daytrading Publishes New Study Showing 70% Of Viral Finance Tiktoks Are Misleading
CommentsNo comment