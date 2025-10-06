SANTÍSIMAS PRESENTS 'ALTARES' AT MILAN FASHION WEEK: A MANIFESTO OF FEMININE POWER AND ART

EINPresswire/ -- Colombian intimate fashion made a powerful entrance at the world’s fashion capital. From September 23rd to the 29th, Santísimas debuted on the official stage of Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2026, presenting ALTARES, a collection that pays tribute to Latin femininity and reinterprets sensuality as a cultural and artistic language with its own identity. Guided by its founder and creative director, Kely Velásquez, the brand brought its vision to Palazzo Serbelloni, transforming the runway into a living altar where fashion, music, and visual storytelling converged.

Born in Medellín, Santísimas has become a symbol of feminine empowerment by breaking the stigmas surrounding intimate fashion. Its proposal elevates sensuality to the realm of art, blending lace, sheer fabrics, and tulle with an aesthetic discourse that validates sensuality as sophisticated, authentic, and profoundly Latin. “Intimacy is also art. Being sexy can be sophisticated, and real empowerment begins the moment we stop asking permission to be ourselves,” says Kely Velásquez., who has taken the brand from its first workshops in Medellín to the world’s most coveted runways.

The show at Palazzo Serbelloni was conceived as a performative experience — a living altar in which fashion, music, and visual narrative merged to deliver a powerful message: sensuality is also culture, history, and transformative strength. The ALTARES collection draws inspiration from Latin icons such as María Félix, Selena Quintanilla, and Sofía Vergara — women who turned their presence into legacy and redefined femininity for entire generations. Their spirit was reflected in proud silhouettes, poetic transparencies, and lace that celebrates the diversity of womanhood with a transgressive yet refined aesthetic. “I wanted to pay tribute to those divas who redefined what sensuality means. They remind us that femininity is neither fragile nor secondary — it’s identity, voice, and legacy,” adds Velásquez.

The runway featured special guests Luisa Fernanda W and Pipe Bueno, embodying the fusion of fashion, music, and Latin culture that Santísimas aims to project globally. “They’re international figures who, through their style and authenticity, embody that exact blend of Latin spirit, sensuality, and sophistication. Their presence was a true affirmation of our vision,” explains Velásquez. The audience and press praised the authenticity of the proposal, highlighting how Santísimas turns sensuality into a boundless cultural manifesto. Models from countries as diverse as Japan, France, Ukraine, and Sweden walked the pieces with confidence and power — confirming that Medellín’s vision resonates globally.

The impact of Santísimas extends far beyond international runways. The brand generates around 150 direct and indirect jobs, most of them held by women, and produces through more than 20 women-led workshops in Medellín, consolidating a model of social, economic, and aesthetic empowerment. The exclusive tulles and lace of ALTARES, along with jewelry crafted by local artisans, reinforce its unique DNA and connect intimate fashion with craftsmanship. After conquering Colombia and expanding to several countries, Santísimas now plans to open its first European store — with Milan as its natural stage. “Each runway confirms that sensuality made in Medellín is art, culture, and transformative power. And this is only the beginning,” concludes Velásquez.