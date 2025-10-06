403
Kuwaiti Charity Distributes 389 Food Baskets To Displaced Families In Gaza
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Oct 6 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's NAMAA Charity Society, affiliated with the Social Reform Society, carried out a new round of emergency relief projects in northern Gaza, reflecting Kuwait's humanitarian commitment to aiding crisis-hit people worldwide.
CEO of Namaa Charity Saad Al-Otaibi said the charity's field teams distributed 389 food baskets benefiting over 1,900 displaced individuals facing severe food insecurity due to the ongoing humanitarian crisis and prolonged blockade on the Gaza Strip.
He told KUNA that these projects are in cooperation with agencies accredited by Kuwait's Ministry of Foreign Affairs to ensure that the aid reaches the people in need swiftly.
Al-Otaibi stressed that Kuwaiti humanitarian work has always been the result of coordinated institutional efforts and a clear vision to sustain charitable initiatives and maximize their impact, adding that this campaign came at a critical time to help meet urgent needs in Gaza.
He praised the continued cooperation and support from the Ministry of Social Affairs and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which both have facilitated these projects.
Al-Otaibi reaffirmed that NAMAA charity remains committed to intensifying its relief and humanitarian operations in the Gaza Strip. (end)
