AVTODOM Rublevsky presented a Lamborghini at the 2025 People of the Year Awards in Moscow
(MENAFN- Abtodom) The annual awards ceremony for the 2025 People of the Year Award winners took place in Moscow on September 16, 2025. AVTODOM Rublevsky was a partner of the event.
The People of the Year Award traditionally bring together businessmen, celebrities, athletes, actors and politicians. The fashion, beauty and lifestyle magazine FB organized this event. Actor and showman Dmitry Nagiev hosted the gala evening. The ceremony took place in Moscow in the Matryoshka Conference Hall of the Skolkovo Innovation Center. A display of exclusive Lamborghini vehicles from AVTODOM Rublevsky took center stage. The Huracan supercar and the high-performance URUS crossover were on display.
The Lamborghini Huracan, presented to the awards guests, embodies the quintessence of engineering and a passion for speed. It equipped with a naturally aspirated V10 engine and produces 640 hp and delivers incredible performance and a unique driving experience. The Huracan equipped an innovative all-wheel drive system and adaptive suspension. It delivers outstanding performance on the racetrack and exceptional confidence on any road surface. Its aggressive design and signature Lamborghini style invariably attract attention, emphasizing the status of its owner.
The Lamborghini URUS S is the perfect blend of sporty dynamics and crossover practicality. Powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine producing 666 hp, the URUS S combines the highest level of comfort, advanced technology and unrivaled performance, setting new standards in its class. The car's expressive exterior and luxurious interior are designed for those who accept no compromise and strive to stand out in any situation.
"The Lamborghini Huracan and URUS S display from AVTODOM Rublevsky was a highlight of the annual People of the Year Ceremony. The event's organizers recognized Russia's most prominent and successful individuals. The Lamborghini Huracan and URUS S perfectly embody the award's spirit — a commitment to leadership, innovation and uncompromising quality", - commented Elena Chistyakova, Director of AVTODOM West division.
