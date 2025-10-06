Harkesh Rubber Recognized As First Runner-Up At The DEI Awards 2025
The announcement was made at a prestigious ceremony hosted by the Bombay Chamber of Commerce and Industry on June 18, 2025, at the Taj Santacruz, Mumbai, during the third edition of its flagship DEI Forum & Awards.
This honour highlights Harkesh Rubber’s pioneering efforts to embed DEI at the core of its operations, particularly through the empowerment of women. From the shop floor to supervisory roles, the company has created an inclusive model that fosters economic independence, skill development, and leadership opportunities for women in a traditionally male-dominated industry.
Sharing his thoughts on the recognition, Mr. Darshan Shah, Managing Director, Harkesh Rubber, remarked:
“If you’re fortunate enough to find an elevator to the top, it’s an opportunity to send the elevator back down. This DEI Award motivates us to continue creating opportunities, amplifying diverse voices, and nurturing a workplace where everyone can thrive.”
Echoing this vision, Mr. Jay Shah, Director – Marketing and R&D, added:
“This award validates our purpose-driven DEI initiatives. Our next focus is to expand women-led roles across facilities, R&D, and technical functions, strengthened by digital enablement.”
Harkesh Rubber’s DEI journey underscores its belief that inclusive growth is not only socially transformative but also commercially strategic. Through ongoing investments in skill development, digital literacy, and community outreach, Harkesh continues to build a long-term impact, one empowered individual at a time.
