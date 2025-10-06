Baku To Host Fifth 'Victory Run'

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

On November 2, Azerbaijan will celebrate the 5th anniversary of its glorious victory in the 44-day Patriotic War, Azernews reports.

To mark this occasion, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, in collaboration with the Baku City Circuit Operations Company and the Azerbaijan Athletics Federation, will organize the next charity event, the "Victory Run."

The Victory Run will start near the "Seven Beauties" fountain in the Seaside National Park. The run will cover a distance of 10 km, and the participants who reach the finish line first will be declared winners and awarded prizes.

In addition to the race, various interesting and entertaining activities will be organized. All participants who reach the finish line will receive a medal. They will also be able to download their participant certificate from the official website of the event.

Those who wish to join the race, held under the slogan "Pride Forward," must pay a minimum registration fee of 20 manat for charitable purposes. The funds raised from the run will be donated to YASHAT Foundation.

The Victory Run has been held annually since 2021 as a tradition.