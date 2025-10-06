Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia's Saint Petersburg Hosts Caspian Military Reps For Strategic Dialogue


2025-10-06 08:05:17
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6.​ A meeting of naval commanders from Caspian littoral states is taking place in Russia's Saint Petersburg, with the participation of Rear Admiral Shahram Irani, Commander of the Iranian Navy, Trend reports.

Rear Admiral Irani arrived in Russia to attend the session of naval leaders from Caspian countries. As part of his visit, the Iranian commander is expected to hold meetings with the heads of the naval forces of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.

Additionally, Rear Admiral Irani will visit several military bases across Russia to become acquainted with their operations.

