Russia's Saint Petersburg Hosts Caspian Military Reps For Strategic Dialogue
Rear Admiral Irani arrived in Russia to attend the session of naval leaders from Caspian countries. As part of his visit, the Iranian commander is expected to hold meetings with the heads of the naval forces of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.
Additionally, Rear Admiral Irani will visit several military bases across Russia to become acquainted with their operations.
