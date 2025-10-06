403
Jordan's Abdul Jaber Wins Silver At Arab Cycling Championship
Amman, Oct. 6 (Petra) – Jordanian national cycling team member Sima Abdul Jaber on Monday secured the silver medal at the Arab Road Cycling Championship, hosted in the Iraqi city of Sulaymaniyah.
Abdul Jaber claimed second place in the junior women's individual time trial, finishing the race in 25 minutes and 22 seconds.
The championship features nine participating Arab teams: the United Arab Emirates, Iraq, Bahrain, Qatar, Lebanon, Syria, Palestine, Libya, and Jordan.
