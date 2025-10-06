Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Amir Receives Health Min., Record-Breaking Remote Surgery Team


2025-10-06 08:02:57
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 6 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace Monday morning Minister of Health Dr. Ahmad Abdulwahab Al-Awadhi and the medical team that set a Guinness World Record for the world's longest remote robotic surgery, performed across 12,000 kilometers.
The team - Dr. Sulaiman Al-Mazeedi, Dr. Mohanned Al-Haddad, and Dr. Humoud Al-Rasheedi - was commended by His Highness the Amir, who hailed the unprecedented achievement as proof of Kuwait's medical leadership, national talent, and effective use of advanced health technology, and wished them continued success in serving the country. (end)
