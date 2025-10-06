403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Police arrest protesters outside of ICE center in Poland
(MENAFN) Authorities in Portland, Oregon, detained several demonstrators during a protest outside the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention center on Saturday, according to reports.
The demonstration was part of nationwide protests against President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown and the deployment of the National Guard. Hundreds of protesters marched to the detention facility, blocking the road in front of the building. Federal agents responded with tear gas, smoke canisters, and pepper balls to disperse the crowd.
At least seven individuals were arrested during the demonstration, with two released hours later. Portland police said that two more people were detained later that day, including one who was carrying a can of chemical spray and a collapsible metal baton.
On the same day, a federal judge temporarily blocked the deployment of the National Guard in Portland pending further arguments in a lawsuit filed by the state and city.
Trump also authorized the dispatch of National Guardsmen to Chicago on Saturday, where border patrol officers were reportedly “boxed in by ten cars,” according to the Department of Homeland Security. Federal agents said they shot and wounded a female driver who was armed.
Protests outside an ICE processing facility in Broadview, near Chicago, also erupted into clashes with police, resulting in several arrests.
The demonstration was part of nationwide protests against President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown and the deployment of the National Guard. Hundreds of protesters marched to the detention facility, blocking the road in front of the building. Federal agents responded with tear gas, smoke canisters, and pepper balls to disperse the crowd.
At least seven individuals were arrested during the demonstration, with two released hours later. Portland police said that two more people were detained later that day, including one who was carrying a can of chemical spray and a collapsible metal baton.
On the same day, a federal judge temporarily blocked the deployment of the National Guard in Portland pending further arguments in a lawsuit filed by the state and city.
Trump also authorized the dispatch of National Guardsmen to Chicago on Saturday, where border patrol officers were reportedly “boxed in by ten cars,” according to the Department of Homeland Security. Federal agents said they shot and wounded a female driver who was armed.
Protests outside an ICE processing facility in Broadview, near Chicago, also erupted into clashes with police, resulting in several arrests.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Chain Announces $100,000 Community Rewards For Creators, Yappers, And Brand Evangelists
- Cryptolists Recognised As“Crypto Affiliate Of The Year” At SBC's Affiliate Leaders Awards 2025
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- 0G Labs Launches Aristotle Mainnet With Largest Day-One Ecosystem For Decentralized AI
- Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding Campaign With €3.6M Raised, Reflecting Growing Demand For Regulated Cryptofinance Solutions
- Daytrading Publishes New Study Showing 70% Of Viral Finance Tiktoks Are Misleading
CommentsNo comment