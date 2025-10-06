Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kremlin Dismisses EU Drone Accusations

2025-10-06 07:28:30
(MENAFN) The Kremlin on Monday categorically rejected claims from European leaders, including German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who have linked a recent wave of drone sightings across Europe to Russia.

“There are many politicians in Europe who are now inclined to blame Russia for everything,” Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov told reporters. “They always do this without foundation, indiscriminately. That’s how we view these accusations,” he added.

Over the past days, multiple European nations have reported unidentified drones, leading to temporary airspace shutdowns and heightened security measures. In response, Brussels has pushed forward a plan to construct a “drone wall” along the EU’s eastern frontier, as both officials and local media increasingly associate the incidents with Russian operations.

German Chancellor Merz warned that the drones might serve purposes of espionage or intimidation of citizens, a claim Moscow firmly denies.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared that Russia had “nothing to do with such incidents,” accusing European politicians of exploiting the situation to shift focus away from their internal problems.

