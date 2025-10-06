Drone Show Sparks Chaos In China After Malfunction
Doha, Qatar: A visual spectacle with drones and fireworks descended into a scene of chaos after several drones malfunctioned, triggering a fire and raining debris on the crowd below.
The incident took place on October 2 in Liuyang, Hunan province in Southern China during the National Day event titled "October: The Sound of Blooming Flowers".
Videos that went viral on social media showed spectators fleeing for as flaming debris fell from the sky, with some attempting to shield themselves using chairs.
According to local media reports, officials confirmed that no injuries were reported and that the fires were put out within minutes. Emergency crews set up a one-mile evacuation zone and deployed additional firefighting units as a precaution.
Authorities also added that unusually dry weather conditions might have contributed to the malfunction.
Online reactions ranged from criticism with some calling it a "man-made disaster" to others making light of the situation stating that "fireproof umbrellas will be in demand".
