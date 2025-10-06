Azerbaijan's ANAMA Shares Weekly Update On Mine Clearance In Nation's Liberated Areas
As many as 82 anti-personnel mines, 74 anti-tank mines, and 517 unexploded ordnance (UXO) were found and neutralized during demining operations across the districts of Tartar, Aghdara, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojaly, Khankendi, Khojavend, Lachin, Shusha, Fuzuli, Gubadli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan.
Over the past week, 1,432.8 hectares of land were cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance.
The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action was founded in 1998. It mobilizes the requisite resources to address mine action in alignment with national needs and priorities, coordinates inter-agency efforts for the safe clearance of mines from de-occupied and war-affected regions, continues to conduct research, clears mines from territories, and transfers them to end users, while also communicating Azerbaijan's mine issue to the global community and enhancing mutually beneficial collaboration with international and donor organizations to combat the mine threat.
