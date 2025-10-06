USA Pickleball Grants Official Approval And Certification For J-Star's First In-House Pickleball Paddle, Horizon

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TAICHUNG CITY, Taiwan, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- J-Star Holding Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: YMAT) (“J-Star” or the“Company”), a leading provider of innovative carbon fiber and composite solutions across a wide range of applications including personal sports equipment, healthcare products, automobile parts, resin systems, and research and development services, today announced that its first company owned brand pickleball paddle, Horizon, has received official approval from the USA Pickleball Association (USAPA) for sanctioned play. The Horizon paddle has successfully passed all USA Pickleball tests and has been added to the official list of USA Pickleball-certified paddles , now accessible to pickleball players nationwide.

J-Star (through its YMA subsidiary) has manufactured racquets for several leading global brands. With the launch of Horizon, YMA enters the pickleball market under its own brand for the first time, marking a milestone in the company's direct-to-consumer strategy.

“Receiving approval from the USAPA for our Horizon pickleball racket is a testament to our history of innovation and our commitment to capture the momentum of the world's fastest-growing sport,” said Sam Van, CEO of J-Star.“With our knowledge and expertise of producing more than 45 million racquets over the years, we recognized the opportunity to create a line of exceptional pickleball paddles to serve all levels, whether they be transitional tennis players, advanced club players or accomplished professionals. We developed and designed the Horizon paddle, the under our own brand, for players seeking superior touch, stable control, and high forgiveness. As the first U.S.-listed public company to launch pickleball paddles in both U.S. and global markets, we are excited to soon see Horizon in the hands of exceptional athletes.”

The Horizon paddle embodies J-Star's engineering excellence and innovation. Constructed from lightweight Japanese carbon fiber, the Horizon integrates thermoformed foam walls for enhanced shock absorption and feel, alongside a soft honeycomb core for forgiveness and control. Its edgeless design maximizes the hitting area, while a Kevlar edge guard provides superior durability. The paddle is available in three dynamic color options-orange, pink, and yellow-offering players both performance and style.

Pickleball continues to dominate as North America's fastest-growing sport, according to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association (SFIA). The SFIA's 2024 report found that 19.8 million Americans played pickleball, representing a 46% increase from 2023 and 311% growth over the past three years. This marks the fourth consecutive year pickleball has held the fastest-growing title across 124 tracked sports, fitness, and outdoor activities.

For more information about USA Pickleball and its certification programs, visit usapickleball .

About J-Star Holding Co., Ltd.

J-Star (NASDAQ: YMAT) is a holding company with operations conducted through subsidiaries in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Samoa with its headquarters in Taiwan. J-Star's predecessor group was established in 1970, and has accumulated over 50 years of know-how in material composites industry. J-Star develops and commercializes the technology on carbon reinforcement and resin systems. With decades of experience and knowledge in composites and materials, J-Star is able to apply its expertise and technology to design and manufacture a great variety of lightweight, high-performance carbon composite products, ranging from key structural parts of electric bicycles and sports bicycles, rackets, automobile parts to healthcare products. Visit and to learn more.

