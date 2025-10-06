Siddhant Chaturvedi Lives Out His Formula 1 Dream At The Singapore Grand Prix

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 6 (IANS) Siddhant Chaturvedi realized his Formula 1 dream at the Singapore Grand Prix as he attended the electrifying race weekend as part of the Heineken 0.0 campaign.

Posting a couple of glimpses from his time in Singapore on his IG, Siddhant penned,“Caught feelings at the pit lane. (race car emoji) @heineken_in #HeinekenF1 #MoreThanARace (sic).

Siddhant's appearance at the "F1" reflects a crossover between cinema, lifestyle, and youth culture.

He attended the event in the company of legends and the new guard - from former world champion Mika Häkkinen to young bloods like Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc, George Russell, and Max Verstappen.

During the Singapore Grand Prix, the 'Dhadak 2' actor joined international icons and motorsport enthusiasts in celebrating adrenaline, precision, and passion.

With Brad Pitt's latest outing, "Formula 1" rekindling global fascination with the sport, Siddhant's also brought his Bollywood energy to the world's most glamorous racetrack.

Many big names from Bollywood gushed over the movie on social media.

Kareena Kapoor enjoyed a fan girl moment with Hollywood heartthrob Brad Pitt.

Bebo took to her Instagram Stories and dropped a still from Pitt's recent release, "F1". Voicing her admiration for the Hollywood heartthrob, she wrote, "Who wants to be 20 when you can look like this at 60," followed by three-star emojis and three love-struck emojis.

Additionally, Ananya Panday disclosed that she loved "F1". Sharing a still of the screen, along with a tub of popcorn, Ananya wrote, "I love the movies!! I love f1!! I love caramel and cheese popcorn!! And I LOVE Brad Pitt."

Moreover, filmmaker Karan Johar added, "Familiar Tropes, predictable beats, one-liners you see coming a mile away and Yet. SO MUCH FUN! You can't stop yourself from reaching the edge of your seat or gasping out loud, Brad Pitt seems to have approached the role with a self-reflecting Zen mode movie star swag! So effective and landed every beat!"