Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: How Long Will Rain Last In The City? Check Forecast

Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: The disaster in flood-hit North Bengal has eased slightly, but the crisis isn't over. The low pressure has weakened into a cyclonic circulation, reducing rainfall, but light to moderate showers will continue

North Bengal has been devastated by heavy rain for days. As of Monday, 27 people have died in the floods. Several dams have broken. The crucial NH 10 connecting Siliguri and Gangtok is closed. The Met office has given a major weather update.

Except for Alipurduar district, no heavy rain is expected elsewhere on Monday. Though rainfall has decreased, the disaster isn't over. The low pressure weakened into a cyclonic circulation on Sunday, but light to moderate rain will continue.

No significant rainfall is expected in South Bengal today. The sky will remain cloudy all day. Coastal areas of South 24 Parganas and East Medinipur might see thunderstorms.

Scattered light to moderate rain may occur in various districts of South Bengal today. The rain will continue until Wednesday. Rainfall is expected to decrease further from Wednesday. The release of water from DVC will also reduce.

The low pressure causing rain in North Bengal has weakened into a cyclonic circulation over Bihar. This has reduced moisture and rainfall. Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Jalpaiguri may see light to moderate rain today with winds of 30-40 km/h.